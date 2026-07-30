Outside Lands 2026 to Feature Indie Royalty & Expanded Citywide ‘Night Shows’

Golden Gate Park is set to transform into a vibrant celebration of music and queer culture for Outside Lands 2026. Scheduled for August 7–9, the annual three-day festival will continue its tradition of honoring the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ heritage by showcasing a diverse slate of queer performers across genres, from pop trailblazers and soulful R&B crooners to boundary-pushing indie artists and iconic local community institutions.

Charlie XCX

Leading the charge on the main stages will be major pop and dance powerhouses who have become staples in queer club culture. Headliner Charli xcx will arrive in San Francisco riding the massive momentum of her genre-defining era, bringing high-energy pop anthems and her long-standing dedication to the LGBTQ+ community. Joining the pop spectacle will be Tinashe, whose sleek choreography and inclusive anthems always draw enthusiastic crowds, and JADE (Jade Thirlwall), who will be delivering her solo pop prowess to the festival grounds.

Ethel Cain

Beyond mainstream pop, the festival’s lineup spotlights deeply intimate and groundbreaking queer artistry across indie rock and R&B. Gothic-folk sensation Ethel Cain—celebrated as the first openly transgender musician to land a top 10 album on the Billboard charts—promises to deliver one of the weekend’s most transcendent, mythic sets. Indie rock singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus (of boygenius fame) will bring her emotionally candid storytelling, while vocal powerhouses like Durand Bernarr and Destin Conrad will add soulful, genre-blurring R&B to the weekend roster.

Rooting the weekend firmly in San Francisco’s local queer history, Outside Lands 2026 will feature an anticipated appearance by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus on August 9. Festivalgoers will also be able to immerse themselves in Dolores’, the festival’s dedicated open-air dance venue. Paying homage to San Francisco’s DIY nightlife and activism, Dolores’ will offer a non-stop sanctuary of drag performances, burlesque, and high-voltage DJ sets from queer and trans artists all weekend long.

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

This year’s festival will also include a Night Shows series from August 6–9. The series will consist of intimate, late-night sets that are scheduled across multiple San Francisco venues. Modest Mouse, for example, will be performing to a sold-out audience at The Castro Theatre on August 6 with guest band the Sun Atoms.

As of this writing, Outside Lands has sold out, but there is a wait list and resell ticket vendors are doing a brisk business.

https://sfoutsidelands.com/

California’s Largest Queer Park

Published on July 30, 2026