Patrick and Hossein Carney’s 2023 Trip to Asia

In early November 2023, Patrick Carney and his husband Dr. Hossein Carney left San Francisco for an over month-long trip to Asia. Patrick is on the San Francisco Arts Commission and is the founder of the Pink Triangle project, responsible for the Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks each Pride. Hossein, who volunteers for the Pink Triangle project, is a treasury analyst for BART and an adjunct professor at Golden Gate University. The couple support many Bay Area-based LGBTQ-serving nonprofits and both are seasoned travelers.

Patrick and Hossein Carney enjoyed the sunset view just off Malaysia.

PHOTO BY PATRICK CARNEY

Their latest journey began with a Tokyo-bound flight at SFO before they headed to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, and several points in between. They capped off their trip by returning to Tokyo, where they spent another five days ahead of their flight home. They both enjoyed the trip, and especially their stays in Bangkok and Tokyo.

Published on December 21, 2023