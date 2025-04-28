People’s March for Democracy, April 12, 2025

Photos by Rink

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, the People’s March for Democracy (Fight Fascism) took place in San Francisco. A large, diverse crowd of protesters gathered in Justin Herman Plaza starting at 11:30 am before marching to City Hall. The protest was part of The People’s March & Rally series of actions initiated in 2020 by activists Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn. They are meant to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and bring San Francisco’s Pride events back to their original activism roots.

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence led protestors on Market Street, progressing to City Hall, and carrying a familiar banner declaring, “Drag Up! Fight Back!”

The organizers assembled a coalition of young progressive officials, faith leaders, teachers, trans leaders, immigrants, BIPOC, artists, the disenfranchised, and others who feel they are subject to the unlawful policies of the new administration. The protest was aimed at fighting fascism and promoting democracy. As the organizers wrote ahead of the protest: “Nobody should live in fear because of their color, faith, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ancestry, or political beliefs.”













The Growing Resistance

Published on April 24, 2025