Play Ball! San Francisco Gay Softball League Opening Day 2025

By Dawn E. Dzurilla–

“Play Ball!” This echoed across Moscone Field and was proclaimed by Fremon, the Women’s+ D Umpire, on a brilliantly calm, warm, blue-sky morning on March 23, 2025. Framed by Fremon’s rainbow-colored goatee, a vibrant and proud statement against the serene sky, it was the unmistakable call to action marking the start of the long-awaited 2025 San Francisco Gay Softball League (SFGSL) season.

“It’s important for queer people who love sports to play sports, and make no mistake, there’s a political component to this—especially in the times that we are living through,” said San Francisco President of the Board of Supervisors, Rafael Mandelman, who, together with California State Senator Scott Wiener and San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford, strongly expressed their support for our ballplayers and the LGBTQ community by tossing-out the first ball—perfect strikes at both Kimbell Field and Moscone Field!

As Allison Corbin, a long-time player and coach in both the SF Rec league and SFGSL’s Women’s+ D, observed, “Recreation softball is about softball; SFGSL is also about community.”

Corbin added, “The crack of the bat, the cheers from the sidelines, and the laughter and cheers from the benches weren’t just sounds of a game; they were the sounds of belonging. Opening Day was a reunion of a powerful and pride-filled community. Around the fields, the league’s spirit was clear: a diverse and electric mix of game, competition, fun, and LGBTQ+ community pride. SFGSL’s uniqueness, what sets it apart from other leagues, lies in the bonds and shared experiences of its participants, both on and off the field.”

SFGSL Team Hot Peppers

Facebook/Dom Brassey

A lot has changed since 2008, when Vincent Fuqua first became Commissioner of SFGSL. As Corbin said, “Today, we are a lot more aware of purposefully acknowledging diversity. The board is putting our best efforts to be more inclusive.” This means not just representation, but creating spaces where every individual feels seen, heard, and valued—expanding our outreach, and fostering a culture of genuine respect and understanding.

In her 25 years playing in SFGSL, Ina Fried has witnessed plenty of changes as she has in society serving as an acclaimed journalist; she is the Chief Technology Correspondent at Axios. Fried said, “Back then, we had absolutely no policy for trans athletes. In SFGSL we are rated on our ability, not our identity. Our model is one for all recreational leagues to adopt.”

(Left to Right) Suzanne Ford, San Francisco Pride Executive Director; State Senator Scott Wiener; Supervisor Rafael Mandelman; and Dawn Dzurilla, San Francisco Gay Softball League

It’s clear that SFGSL isn’t just a league for some, but a home for all within our diverse LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Beyond the scorebook, the camaraderie has come to define our league. “My third-year, we have fun. We are all a team. We are a community. We need camaraderie as players,” shared Nico Gonzales of Women’s D’s Just 4 Fun. Longtime team Manager and player, Jim Oswald, said, “When I first started playing 9 years ago, I didn’t know how to play! This is such a great sport, great people, welcoming you regardless of your walk of life.”

In the stands, cheering her competitive husband Robbie Talton of Open D’s SF Pups, Savannah Belk-Talton shared her love of softball and our community. “Everyone welcomed us with opened arms. Robbie’s teammates are very kind.” Belk-Talton is a mental health therapist, originally from North Carolina. She continued, “We live in a bubble, a safety net. Our rights are being threatened and we need to support this community.”

Senator Scott Wiener is widely acknowledged as a national and local LGBTQ+ advocate and effective legislator. He offered a cautionary warning: “This is a moment of time in this country where more people are trying to tear our community apart, where ugly things are happening, and where even uglier things are going to happen. We need to continue to fight and stand together as a community.” Echoing this feeling, Commissioner Vincent Fuqua reiterated, “We put the trans statement out there in the wake of everyone, because it’s the right thing to do. We cannot live in fear, no matter what others think of us!” Jeffrey Dowling, an Eagles D player, put it succinctly: “We need community more than ever!”

Batter from SFGSL Team Knockouts

In his 3 years playing for the Open C division SF Cougars, Mason Engel, who arrives each week from the South Bay, compared Opening Day with “seeing your childhood family at supportive social events.” And did you know that, near Moscone Field, we have a new queer establishment? For the first time, I recently visited Wizards & Wands, proudly sponsoring a new Open D team: the Rabbit Holes. Brett Frost, Co-Owner, enthusiastically said, “Sponsoring a team in SFGSL is a no-brainer. We are excited to be welcomed into the league and the community.”

“Community, purpose, safe space, standing together—all the above—we have to stand together and especially to support our trans community,” stressed Suzanne Ford, the first Trans Executive Director of SF Pride, whose theme this year is “Queer Joy Is Resistance.”

Ed Busch, Manager of the Open D’s F-Liners, has welcomed a lot more diversity in the league, especially more women players. “The friendships that we build have stayed with us for years,” he said. “The people we are with make it so enjoyable. Softball is not only an on the field sport but also a friendship sport.”

SFGSL’s 2025 Opening Day was a powerful reminder of our community’s strength, especially now. Beyond the game, it was about building bonds and finding hope. Every player, from veteran to rookie, felt the joy and connection that make SFGSL unique—a chance for competition, fun, new beginnings, and lasting friendships, every day.

Dawn E. Dzurilla is a SFGSL Board Member & Partnerships Director.

She plays in Women’s+ D division’s Blazing Hot Peppers. She is the Founder & Managing Partner of SFGSL League Sponsor, Gaia Human Capital Consultants. She can be reached at sponsorship@sfgsl.org

Sports

Published on April 24, 2024