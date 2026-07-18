Positive Momentum Building as Oakland Pride on August 16 Nears

By Oakland City Councilmember at Large Rowena—

Now that San Francisco Pride Month has wrapped up and we are in the peak of summer, positive momentum is sweeping right across the bay: Oakland recently passed its mid-cycle budget alongside major community wins, including a historic 20% drop in homelessness—the city’s first decline in over a decade.

Furthermore, traffic fatalities have hit a multi-year low due to road safety overhauls, and the Oakland Police Department is finally nearing the end of its 23-year federal oversight. (It is on track now to end on September 29, 2026.) It’s a season of hard-earned progress for the Town, and that spirit of resilience was on full display at this year’s Oakland Pride flag-raising ceremony.

Leading from Oakland City Hall also meant activating a tool from my past as a workforce development career coach. Some community stakeholders mentioned the desire to have a job fair in Oakland focused on creating a safe and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ job seekers and employers who are ready to hire.

Photo courtesy of Councilmember Rowena Brown

So, in partnership with a colleague on the City Council, Councilmember Charlene Wang, the K-Stewart Foundation, Oakland’s LGBTQ Community Center, and other community partners, we hosted Oakland’s first LGBTQ+ Job Fair!

The job fair attracted more than 30 LGBTQ+-friendly employers, and we welcomed over 150 attendees of all ages. This event brought together employers from across the Bay Area, connecting job seekers with real opportunities in fields ranging from healthcare to tech to public service.

We also had community resources, free professional headshots, financial wellness workshops, and much more! Seeing our community show up for each other in this way—not just to celebrate, but to build economic security together—was one of the highlights of my June.

We have so many amazing things happening at Oakland City Hall, but let me be among the first to share these updates: Oakland Pride is on Sunday, August 16, with celebrations and community activities happening throughout Downtown Oakland.

We will also hold space for the dedication of Moore Hope Plaza, located in Oakland’s LGBTQ Cultural District. This plaza naming will honor the legacy of two incredible Bay Area residents and longtime community activists, Peggy Moore and Hope Wood.

Stay tuned for details on the dedication ceremony and all things Oakland Pride!

Rowena Brown, elected in 2024 as Oakland’s At-Large City Councilmember, is an African American queer leader and lifelong East Bay resident. A former community organizer, civics educator, and State Legislative District Director, she has spent her career advancing equity, opportunity, and inclusive policies at both the local and state levels. As Councilmember, she is centering community voices and bridging grassroots movements with City Hall to build a more resilient, just, and thriving Oakland. https://bit.ly/4m3rMJ2

Leading With Pride from Oakland City Hall

Published on July 16, 2026