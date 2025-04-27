Preparations Underway for the 30th Annual Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks

By Patrick Carney–

The 30th annual Pink Triangle will have its main installation the morning of Saturday June 7, 2025, at 7 am. It will be followed by a commemoration ceremony at 10:30 am. The Pride Band and Leanne Borghesi will be performing and various speakers will address the current conditions facing our community that make this year’s milestone Pink Triangle more urgent than ever.

The hatred coming out of Washington, D.C., toward the LGBTQ+ community is beyond the pale. The Pink Triangle has been a reminder and a warning for decades, but now it seems we really are headed into times similar to the 1930s & ‘40s. Personal freedoms, free speech, and even due process are under attack from the current administration. The transgender community, drag queens, and even Pride celebrations are being targeted. Overturning marriage equality is one of their goals too. (Clarence Thomas has already stated as much.)





There will be at least eight volunteer days in total, including the installation of the “pink outline” the afternoon of Friday, June 7, which is a day prior to the main installation and ceremony on June 8. I plan to post a SignUp link near the end of the month so volunteers can sign up for one or many of the volunteer days. Everyone who helps will get one of the Pink Triangle t-shirts, and the shirts this year will have a 30 on the sleeve to call out the milestone number of times the Pink Triangle has been installed!

Patrick Carney is the Founder of the Pink Triangle project: www.thepinktriangle.com

Published on April 24, 2025