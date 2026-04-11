President Mandelman Plans to Remain in Public Service After His Term Ends

Rafael Mandelman, District 8 Supervisor and the President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, has nine months left before he is termed out in January 2027. A long-time San Francisco Bay Times columnist, he has had less of a presence in the paper during recent years as a result of his hectic schedule and dedication to his primary role in public service. Unlike other local and state politicians who are juggling their present roles with time-consuming campaigns, President Mandelman has chosen to remain laser-focused on his work at hand.

Looking to the future, he has, however, endorsed Manny Yekutiel for District 8 Supervisor. “I have known him for a long time and have watched him grow both through Manny’s and The Civic Joy Fund,” President Mandelman told the Bay Times. “He is an incredibly impressive leader and human being.”

As for his own future plans, President Mandelman could run either for a State Assembly or State Senate seat. He indicated that the former is more likely, if current Assemblymember Matt Haney runs for a State Senate seat. Assemblymember Haney’s present term will continue through December 2026, and he has publicly expressed an interest in running for the Senate.

Already, President Mandelman has carried on a legacy of strong District 8 leadership. Bevan Dufty, who served as District 8 Supervisor from 2002–2011, also termed out and now serves on the Bay Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors. Scott Wiener, District 8 Supervisor from 2011–2016, additionally won reelection to a second term, which he held for two years before winning his campaign for State Senator. Dufty, Mandelman, and Wiener are all openly LGBTQ+, as are current District 8 Supervisor candidates Gary McCoy, Michael Nguyen, and Manny Yekutiel.

2026 Race for District 8 Supervisor

Published on April 9, 2026