Preview of Cam #5 of the Castro Street Cam

A one-night-only preview of Cam 5 of the Castro Street Cam took place on October 31, 2025, capturing Halloween celebrations that coincided this year with the Castro Night Market. This new Cam—highlighting The Castro—will become a permanent part of the Castro Street Cam system in early 2026, revealing the grand opening of the theatre and venue, and allowing anyone in the world to connect to this historic landmark and neighborhood. The newly restored blade and marquee of The Castro can be seen in this video—and maybe you are in here too, if you participated in this memorable night that drew thousands to Castro Street and surrounding streets.

The San Francisco Bay Times team behind the scenes had fun adding some motion and zoom to the cam experience, as you can see in this clip. With a nod to The Castro’s Symphonic Theatre Organ, the music here is Bach’s Toccata in D Minor. Also note the retro film favorites that were projected to the side wall of The Castro.