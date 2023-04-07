Preview of Soirée 2023 with Event Co-Hosts Honey Mahogany and Sister Roma

By Rebecca Rolfe–

In celebration of the SF LGBT Center’s 21st Anniversary Soirée, I recently sat down with this year’s returning co-hosts, Sister Roma and Honey Mahogany, to catch up on all things Soirée. The annual celebration is an opportunity for community members to invest in the Center’s services that help thousands of LGBTQ+ people in the Bay Area thrive.

Though Soirée’s dinner program has sold out, you can still get tickets to the dazzling after-party! The evening will feature music by DJ LadyRyan, performances curated by entertainment director Juanita MORE!, dancing, open bar, and a lively auction.

You can get your tickets at www.sfcenter.org/soiree-2023

Rebecca Rolfe: What are you most looking forward to at this year’s Soirée?

Honey Mahogany: Last year was a blast—we had so much fun, from the delicious food to the incredible speakers and the wonderful party—I can’t wait to celebrate our community and our Center the way it deserves.

Sister Roma: I look forward to spending an evening with my community. I feel a deep need to connect with others who know that drag is not a crime and that LGBTQ+ rights are human rights. I think we all need this beautiful event to hold each other up and celebrate!

Rebecca Rolfe: As returning Soirée co-hosts, why is it important for you to come back and support the SF LGBT Center?

Sister Roma: Today’s world can be a frightening and dark place for so many in our community, especially queer and trans youth. The SF LGBT Center serves as a beacon of hope where we can find emotional support, practical services, and a safe place to just exist.

Honey Mahogany: For decades, San Francisco has been a sanctuary city for the LGBTQ+ community, and with everything going on across this country, it’s clear that San Francisco will need to be even more welcoming, more of a leader when it comes to supporting our community. It’s important that places like the Center are supported in carrying out this mission and doing the work.

Rebecca Rolfe: What are you excited to see and experience at this year’s after-party?

Honey Mahogany: Any chance to hear Juanita DJ! Any opportunity to see the House of MORE! perform is a thrill and a joy and so very San Francisco. I can’t wait!

Sister Roma: I love the fact that, even if you can’t attend the dinner, you can still buy a ticket to the after-party! I am 100% here for anything produced by Juanita MORE! I mean … you just know it’s going to be spectacular.

Rebecca Rolfe is the Executive Director of the SF LGBT Center: https://www.sfcenter.org/

Published on April 6, 2023