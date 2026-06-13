Pride 2026 Events in San Francisco

With the theme “Resistance in Action!” San Francisco Pride 2026 officially kicked off on June 10 at the Castro Theatre. The epic event was Built This City: An SF Pride Variety Spectacular hosted by Peaches Christ and Honey Mahogany. There were performances by The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, Dear San Francisco, Haus Of Cream, Miss X & Phillip R. Ford, Sister Roma, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, The Cockettes Nouveau, BeBe Sweetbriar, The Cast of Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, The Rice Rockettes, Elvis Herselvis, Roryography, Media Meltdown, H.P. Mendoza, Jason Brock, Jon Ginoli and Dirty Carol of Pansy Division, Pippi Lovestocking, Breanna Sinclairé, Absolute Empress LII Mercedez Munro, Absolute Empress LVI Juanita MORE!, Absolute Empress LVII Ehra Amaya, Absolute Empress LIX Linda Summers, Absolute Empress LX Afrika America, and others. More about this event will be in the next issue of the Bay Times.

Other official San Francisco Pride happenings this month will include:

Through June 28 at Twin Peaks

The Pink Triangle – On display until just after the San Francisco Pride Parade, the 31st Pink Triangle spans nearly an acre in size. Founder Patrick Carney shares more about the Pink Triangle on page 4 of this issue.

June 23 at GLIDE Memorial Church

Runway of Pride – Read more about this year’s fashion show on page 6.

June 24 at Cityscape Lounge

Legacy of Pride: VIP Reception – The evening will honor Organizational Grand Marshal Trans Thrive and the communities they serve.

June 25 at Yerba Buena Lane and Jessie Square

SF Pride Block Party & Pride House Game Day Watch Party – Hosted by SF Drag Laureate Persia, this free, outdoor World Cup soccer watch party will feature dual big screens (Sweden vs. Japan at 4 pm; USA vs. Turkey at 7 pm) live drag performances, a Fan Glam Station, DJs, trivia, and prizes.

June 25 at The Commonwealth Club

Human Rights Summit – The keynote speaker for the 4th Annual Human Rights Summit will be Dolores Huerta.

June 26 at Dolores Park and the Mission District

Trans March – The annual gathering and march celebrates the trans, gender non-conforming, and nonbinary communities.

June 27 starting at Embarcadero Plaza

The People’s March and Trans Ally Rally – Join Indivisible SF, SF Pride, and the People’s March for an ally’s rally and march to pride. See page 5 for more informatio

June 27 at Dolores Park and the Mission District

Dyke March – This volunteer-led march is a grassroots mobilization and celebration of dyke, queer, bisexual, and transgender communities. It traditionally gathers at Dolores Park and moves through the Mission District.

June 27–28 at Civic Center Plaza

Pride Celebration – Community pavilions, a vendor marketplace, food and beverages from San Francisco Pride partners, and the full, electric energy of the LGBTQ+ community will be in force. Look for the San Francisco Bay Times booth!

June 28 at Market Street

Pride Parade – For one morning every June, Market Street belongs to the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The San Francisco Bay Times contingent will proudly be among hundreds of others.

June 28 at the Asian Art Museum

Pride Party – San Francisco Pride’s annual post-Parade party has a new home: the Asian Art Museum. A trans-centered curation of panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt alongside Nina Katz’s Larger Than Life portrait series will be featured. Asian Box will be catering the event.

The San Francisco Bay Times would also like to invite you to our annual Pride Party at The Academy SF on June 25, this year emceed by Donna Sachet and with co-hosts the Golden Gate Business Association, Soul of Pride, and the Bayard Rustin Coalition. Special guests will include Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of San Francisco Pride; and this year’s Pride Grand Marshals. Check The Academy SF calendar for updates.

https://sfpride.org/

Pride Season 2026

Published on June 11, 2026