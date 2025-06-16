Pride and Joy Everywhere

By Joanie Juster–

Pride Month is in full swing, with its unique combination of radical joy and fierce political resistance. Each day brings new challenges from the authoritarian administration, from the ridiculous and insulting (seriously, Pete Hegseth, removing Harvey Milk’s name from a navy ship during Pride Month was junior-high-level pettiness) to increasing legal threats toward LGBTQ+ people. And each time, every day, the community shows up with courage, pride, and joy, to say no, you’re not erasing us today. We’re not going anywhere.

The Bay Area is filled with opportunities for celebration. Pride marches are popping up, not just in big cities, but more and more in smaller towns. There are people far better equipped than me to keep you posted on all the festivities and events going on from City Hall to bars and dance clubs: some of my favorite sources include my fellow Bay Times contributors Donna Sachet and Sister Dana Van Iquity, as well as invaluable e-newsletters from Juanita MORE!, Broke-Ass Stuart, the Office of Transgender Initiatives, and the Leather & LGBTQ Cultural District. There’s something for everyone.

Taking It to the Streets In addition to Pride celebrations in every city and town in the Bay Area, this month also holds opportunities to add your voice to the growing chorus resisting the authoritarianism that threatens our country and our freedoms, and to show your support for our LGBTQ+ communities. Here are a few to start.

June 14: No Kings! Indivisible, 50501, and many other national resistance organizations are joining forces for No Kings!, a national day of protest on Saturday, June 14. As the current temporary-resident-of-the-White-House celebrates his birthday with a bloated Soviet-style military parade in Washington, D.C., communities across the country will be countering with rallies and marches to make clear that Americans prefer democracy to kings. Be there; you won’t want to miss this one. For details, and to find an action near you: https://www.nokings.org/

June 22: People’s March & Rally – Pride Week will kick off this year with the sixth-annual People’s March and Rally: Unite to Fight! on Sunday, June 22. Born during both the COVID lockdown and the George Floyd protests in 2020, this grassroots event was created by activists Alex U. Inn and Juanita MORE! to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, and to bring San Francisco Pride back to its activism roots. Beginning with a rally at the corner of Polk and Washington Streets in San Francisco featuring speakers and entertainers, the march will then proceed down Polk Street to Civic Center for a celebration of culture and community with DJs, performers, and artists’ booths from 12:30 to 4 pm.

Coincidentally, the route of the People’s March happens to pass by the office of the Consulate General of El Salvador. This will present an opportunity for marchers to raise their voices on behalf of Andry Hernández Romero, the gay man from Venezuela who has been unjustly held in the notorious Cecot prison in El Salvador since mid-March. Join the march and speak out on behalf of Andry.

While proudly political, the People’s March is also a joyful celebration of community. To join the People’s March, or to donate or volunteer: https://tinyurl.com/PMAR25

June 27: Trans March – The San Francisco Trans March is one of the largest trans events in the world. Held the Friday of Pride weekend, the march starts at Dolores Park, and ends at Civic Center. Their website describes the march as “a celebration of trans and gender non-conforming people, and all participants in Trans March are expected to embrace and respect this diversity.” Chosen family and allies are welcome to join the march, and considering everything the government is doing now to literally erase trans people from society, let’s all show our support and make this the biggest, proudest, most unforgettable Trans March ever. https://www.transmarch.org/

June 28: Dyke March – The San Francisco Dyke March is holding its 33rd year of celebrating dyke identities and honoring the civil rights struggles they have endured, as well as those that still lie ahead. They proudly hold the Dyke March as a self-identified dyke-only space, and to that end, their website makes their wishes very clear: “We love our allies. But if you want to be a real ally, step aside.” Instead, allies are encouraged to rally with them in Dolores Park, and to support and cheer from the sidelines during the march. https://www.thedykemarch.org/

Bonus Events in Brief

Castro Street has a new landmark, thanks to the vision and hard work of artist Harry Breaux. Check out the Intersex Pride flag he has painted at Jane Warner Plaza (17th & Castro). It is visible throughout the world thanks to the Bay Times’ Castro Street Cam: https://tinyurl.com/CStCam25

The Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks is particularly meaningful this year, as the government steps up its attacks on LGBTQ+ people. Huge thanks to Patrick Carney and his team for mounting this powerful reminder of man’s inhumanity to man—and how we all need to guard against that happening again. For info, or to volunteer: https://thepinktriangle.com/

A Word About Safety

All the events listed here, and many others, have been successful to date because they are centered on the principles of non-violence, inclusivity, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. When joining public events, particularly protests, please stay peaceful, stay safe, and stay aware of your surroundings. Do not engage with counter-protesters or agitators. Take care of yourself and your companions. See you in the streets!

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

