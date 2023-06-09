Pride and Joy

By Joanie Juster–

There is much to be proud of as we head into the marathon known as Pride Month: accomplishments, milestones, and victories deserve to be celebrated, even—or maybe especially—as we face unprecedented challenges. Keep your strength up; it’s going to be quite a month. But then, so was May.

Drag Royalty

As the culture wars have reached fever pitch around the country, with LGBTQ+ people—and drag performers and transgender youth in particular—being banned, attacked, and legislated against, I am proud and grateful to live in a city that embraces diversity and creativity, and proudly stands up to the haters by showing love and respect for groups that are being demeaned, demonized, and disenfranchised elsewhere.

One very public example of these San Francisco values was on glorious display at the public memorial to Heklina.

Castro Street was the place to be on May 25, as the city gathered to remember and honor drag icon Heklina. When tickets for the planned memorial inside the Castro Theatre sold out almost instantaneously, organizers made sure that everyone in San Francisco and around the world could take part in the epic event. In an interview with SFGate, Joshua Grannell declared, “Her impact was so far-reaching, and we owe it to her to make this event as big as it should be. She’s the queen of San Francisco. And when the queen dies, you shut things down.”

And so, they did. Castro Street was closed off, a live drag show was presented onstage outside the theatre prior to the indoor event, two big screens were mounted outside the Castro Theatre, and, for those watching at home, a livestream of the event was available on the Oasis channel. Despite the cold, windy weather, Castro Street was packed for the live show, and to watch the monitors after the indoor show began.

Castro Street was closed between

Market and 18th, and large screens were

set up in front of the Castro Theatre making it

possible to view the commemoration of

Heklina’s life held on May 25.

The show, officially subtitled “She Would Have Hated This,” was fabulously and appropriately over the top, alternating between loving tributes, bawdy performances, hilarious reminiscences, and plenty of performance footage that showcased Heklina as a raucously creative, in-your-face, groundbreaking artist. Drag stars, politicians, friends, and family took turns sharing their stories that made clear why Heklina was known and admired everywhere. Tom Temprano, Heklina’s producing partner for the long-running drag show at El Rio, Daytime Realness, summed it up by proclaiming the event “a f—ing state funeral for drag royalty!”

A huge thank you to Heklina’s close friends and collaborators Nancy French, Peaches Christ, D’Arcy Drollinger, and Sister Roma, who produced this memorable event, and to all who worked so hard to make it possible. If you missed it, you can still watch the Heklina Memorial on the Oasis channel: https://tinyurl.com/HekMem

Drag Royalty, Part II

Another very public example of San Francisco values was the naming of D’Arcy Drollinger as the inaugural Drag Laureate for the city of San Francisco. Again, San Francisco is leading the way in respecting, honoring, and working with drag performers instead of trying to erase them from the public eye. Drollinger brings to the job a remarkable track record as a drag artist, producer, business owner, employer, community leader, and creative powerhouse. Among their many other accomplishments, what they did during the height of the COVID lockdown to not only keep drag performers and Oasis staff employed, but also to keep joy sparkling throughout the city, was monumental. I can’t wait to see what lies ahead during their historic term as Drag Laureate. Congratulations, D’Arcy!

Mpox Vaccine Popup Returns to SOMA Second Saturdays

When the first cases of mpox showed up in the U.S. in 2022, the CDC and federal government were disturbingly slow to respond, raising flashbacks to the early days of HIV/AIDS. In San Francisco, however, local agencies and activists jumped right on it, sounding the alarm, starting public health awareness campaigns, fighting for access to vaccines, and making sure vaccines were available to all who were at risk. Thousands of people received the first shot, and many also completed the treatment by receiving a second shot. But that was many months ago, and a recent cluster of outbreaks in Chicago, just prior to the annual Memorial Day weekend International Mr. Leather contest, raised concerns about the need for enhanced protection.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health held a vaccination event on May 13, with another one scheduled for June 10at the LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District’s popular monthly event, SOMA Second Saturdays. District Manager Cal Callahan explained why making these vaccines available is necessary: “After outbreaks in Chicago, there are concerns about a resurgence of mpox, and the LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District is again partnering with the San Francisco Department of Public Health to get ahead of the curve before Pride, Up Your Alley, and other summer gatherings. Many people last year received their first dose but not the second. Our mpox popup will provide both.”

This event will take place Saturday, June 10, from noon to 5 pm on 12th Street between Folsom and Harrison Streets. Vaccines are free, but please register (and learn more about SOMA Second Saturdays) at https://tinyurl.com/S2SMPX

Action = Life: Rally & Day of Action

In the darkest days of the 1980s, AIDS activists embraced the slogan “Silence = Death.” It was clear then that nothing would change, no funding would come through, no lives would be saved, unless we spoke out, loudly and consistently. The same is still true today, as those who survived those terrible years are now termed “long-term survivors,” and are facing a whole new set of challenges as they age.

Monday, June 5, was National HIV Long-Term Survivors Day. San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s HIV Advocacy Network (HAN) hosted a day of action called Action = Life to advocate for housing and healthcare for queer and HIV communities in the San Francisco city budget. The day began with advocacy training, then a march to City Hall, and a rally on the steps. Participants then met with members of the Board of Supervisors to share their stories, and ask representatives to prioritize making these investments in the community.

This is a tough budget year, and hard choices will have to be made. If you care about an issue that receives funding from the city or state budget, speak up now.

Celebrating 50 Years of Pacific Center

The Pacific Center for Human Growth celebrated a major milestone on June 3. Founded in 1973, it is the oldest LGBTQIA+ center in the Bay Area, and the third oldest in the country. It is still the only nonprofit in Alameda County with the sole mission of providing affordable mental health support services for the LGBTQIA and BIPOC individuals and their families. Their clinical training and peer-to-peer support programs incorporate social justice and trauma-informed frameworks that contribute to equitable mental health service delivery.

The Center’s anniversary celebration included presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award to one of the Bay Area’s most respected leader and activists, Leslie Ewing. Leslie served as Executive Director of Pacific Center for ten years prior to her retirement, capping a long career of service including The NAMES Project, the 1987 & 1993 Marches on Washington, the ACTUp affinity group Queer and Present Danger, AIDS Emergency Fund, Under One Roof, Lyon-Martin Health Services, and the National AIDS Memorial.

Reflecting upon her storied career, Leslie said, “When younger activists ask me how I’ve been able to be involved with so many great efforts over the years I simply say to them what I have said to myself many times: ‘Just say yes until you have a reason to say no.’That little mantra has given me a lot of joy, tears, and adventure.”

Another Legend

Apropos of the above item, Pride Month received an inspiring kickoff at the Castro Theatre on June 1, as Manny’s presented an evening with legendary activist and actor Jane Fonda. Now 85, and working nonstop to fight climate change, she devoted most of her talk to her passion for activism. When asked how to sustain an activist movement, and encourage young people when it seems we keep fighting the same battles over and over, she said, “It isn’t a sprint or a marathon. It’s a relay race.”Each generation keeps the movement going forward, then passes the baton along to the next generation.

Happy Pride, everyone! Have fun, stay safe, keep up the good fight, and spread joy!

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

In Case You Missed It

Published on June 8, 2023