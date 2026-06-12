Pride Month 2026 Flag Raising at San Francisco City Hall: Celebration and Protest

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman, National Center for LGBTQ Rights President Imani Rupert-Gordon, San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford, members of the SF Pride Board of Directors, and other community leaders gathered on Friday, June 5, 2026, for the annual Pride Month flag-raising ceremony at San Francisco City Hall. Mayor Lurie said, in part: “LGBTQ+ rights are under attack. The federal government is targeting trans healthcare, gutting HIV and AIDS funding, and is turning its back on our communities.”

Notable this year was that, as Mayor Lurie spoke inside the building, protestors against his administration’s cuts to LGBTQ+-serving nonprofits and more heckled him. Some of this was captured by KTVU: https://bit.ly/4oiKoHI

Demonstrators also protested outside as the San Francisco Pride Band played on the steps of City Hall.

The iconic rainbow flag, originally designed by Gilbert Baker and displayed for the first time in 1978 at United Nations Plaza in San Francisco, was first raised at City Hall in 1988. This month’s flag raising was therefore the 39th such ceremony at San Francisco City Hall.





Pride Season 2026

Published on June 11, 2026