Protecting Our Right to Vote

By Joanie Juster—

As the powers that be see their poll numbers tanking ($6.99 per gallon at the gas pump will do that) and their support slipping even among their usual base, they are fighting even more desperately to cling to power in any way they can. Knowing full well that their policies are extremely unpopular among most Americans, and that they cannot win a free and fair election in most corners of the country, they are simply pulling out all the stops to make sure people cannot vote—or, as they have actually said out loud, that only the “right” people can vote.

As the midterm elections approach, following the legal battles relating to voter eligibility and election rules can feel like watching a fast-moving ping pong game—and there is both good news and bad news as these cases make their way through the legal system.

The (current) good news is that the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which proposed such onerous requirements for registering to vote that it risked disenfranchising as many as 20 million voters, is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate. This bill would disproportionately prevent millions of people who have either changed their name, or who don’t have access to required documents—such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, or passports—from voting, even if they have voted for many years. It would provide barriers for trans people, women who changed their name when they married, young people, seniors, rural voters, voters with disabilities … coincidentally, all demographic groups who tend to vote democratic.

The current bad news (granted, there are a lot of choices here), is the U.S. Supreme Court decision on April 29 that hollowed out key provisions of the Voting Rights Act, and opens the door for a slew of redistricting efforts that will lead to the disenfranchisement of countless Americans, primarily Black Americans. Former President Barack Obama showed his disappointment in a statement saying that the decision showed “how a majority of the current Court seems intent on abandoning its vital role in ensuring equal participation in our democracy.”

The nonpartisan nonprofit Vote

(https://www.vote.org/) is dedicated to voter registration and access for all Americans, and is an excellent source of information about how and where to vote, and about the current obstacles to voting that are being proposed around the country.

While we are fighting for our rights and freedoms here at home, we must remember we aren’t the only ones facing authoritarian overreach. On April 21, Russian police raided a major publishing house, claiming it had been disseminating “homosexual propaganda.” They took thousands of books from publisher Eksmo, and took their CEO in for questioning. Meanwhile, Russian courts have issued fines and jail sentences to those displaying LGBTQ+ symbols including clothes, jewelry, etc. that feature the rainbow flag.

Could that happen here? Look around, and ask yourself: What would you do if books you wanted to read, or symbols you wanted to display, were banned? That question isn’t as hypothetical as you might think. What can you do? Protect your right to vote. Your vote is your right, your responsibility, your privilege. Make sure it counts.

Volunteers help install the Pink Triangle display on Twin Peaks during Pride

Sign Up Now for the Pink Triangle

One of San Francisco’s most defiantly visible signs of resistance, the annual Pink Triangle installation on Twin Peaks, is coming soon; installation day is Saturday, June 6. For 31 years this installation—nearly an acre in size, and visible from 20 miles away—has served as a profound reminder of the homophobia and hatred directed at LGBTQ+ people throughout history, and specifically during the Holocaust. It is a reminder that is, sadly, urgently felt today during this period of intensified discrimination and threats coming straight from The White House.

Installing the Pink Triangle is a massive community undertaking, requiring the help of hundreds of volunteers. One of the many things I love about installing the Pink Triangle is that it is a truly multi-generational, educational event, with many families bringing their children to help. Together, they learn about what has happened to marginalized communities in the past, and are reminded that, it not only can happen again, but also is indeed happening again right now. Working together with hundreds of other volunteers can inspire us to keep standing up for each other.

Pink Triangle founder and director Patrick Carney has posted a link so you can sign up to support the Pink Triangle by volunteering or donating, and all volunteers will receive a fashionable Pink Triangle T-shirt for their efforts. https://tinyurl.com/PinkTr

Frameline50 Highlights

Having your film chosen for Frameline50—the 50th anniversary of the longest-running queer film festival in the world—is a very big deal. Being chosen as the Opening Night film is next-level exciting. Congratulations to director, writer, and star D’Arcy Drollinger, whose Lady Champagne will premiere at the Castro Theatre on June 17 to kick off Frameline50. Filmed in San Francisco, and featuring many of San Francisco’s favorite performers, this film will lead to an opening night to remember. Drollinger and producer Marc Smolowitz are expected at the screening, and you can bet there will be other surprise guests. Tickets are going fast; get yours now at: https://tinyurl.com/FLLadyC

But wait, there’s more! Frameline50’s Pride Kickoff Film will be Hunky Jesus, a new documentary by former San Francisco Bay Times columnist Jennifer M. Kroot starring San Francisco’s own Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Tracing the history of the Sisters from their beginnings in the 1970s to the present, and highlighting their annual Hunky Jesus contest on Easter Sunday, Hunky Jesus highlights, not just the outrageous theatricality and joy that the Sisters bring to our city and beyond, but also the radical activism that fuels their social justice work. This film is a tribute to the Sisters’ dedication to serving the community with compassion, strategic resistance, and fierce joy, and features interviews with some of our city’s favorite icons, including Sisters Roma and Vish Knew, and Saint Honey Mahogany. Don’t miss it. Tickets for the June 26 screening (and party): https://tinyurl.com/HunkyJ

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

In Case You Missed It

Published on May 7, 2026