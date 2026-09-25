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    Publicly Out College Football Players From 2010 to the Present

    The following chronology documents college football players who were publicly out as gay or bisexual while playing, based primarily on reporting by Outsports

    (https://www.outsports.com/). The date listed is the date of the player’s public disclosure or the publication of the coming-out story when that date is documented.

    2014

    January 28, 2014 – Conner Mertens

    Willamette University, NCAA Division III, Kicker

    Mertens came out publicly as bisexual while playing kicker for Willamette. Outsports identifies him as the first publicly out active LGBTQ college football player. He had first told his teammates and then made his story public.

    February 5, 2014 – Scott Cooper

    Augsburg College, NCAA Division III, Linebacker

    Cooper was openly gay to his Augsburg teammates during his college career. He played linebacker in 2012 and 2013 and publicly discussed his experience in 2014. He had also brought his male partner onto the field during Senior Day.

    March 31, 2014 – Mitch Eby

    Chapman University, NCAA Division III, Defensive End

    Eby came out to his Chapman teammates and coaches in March 2014 and subsequently made his story public.

    August 13, 2014 – Chip Sarafin

    Arizona State University, NCAA Division I FBS, Offensive Lineman

    Sarafin came out publicly while a senior walk-on at Arizona State. He had told his teammates the previous spring. He never appeared in a regular-season game but participated on the scout team.

    2015

    September 15, 2015 – Mason Darrow

    Princeton University, NCAA Division I FCS, Offensive Lineman

    Darrow had come out to teammates, friends, and family in 2013, but made his public announcement in September 2015 while still playing for Princeton.

    2016

    January 18, 2016 – Brandon Davis

    Montana State University, NCAA Division I FCS, Running Back

    Davis had played at Louisiana Tech but felt unable to come out there. He transferred to Montana State, where he played football and rugby, and subsequently publicly discussed his experience as a gay athlete.

    2017

    February 25, 2017 – My-King Johnson

    University of Arizona, NCAA Division I FBS, Defensive End

    Johnson was already publicly out as gay before entering college. Arizona recruited him knowing he was gay, making his case different from players who came out while already on a college team. He redshirted his first season at Arizona before leaving the team and later playing at the New Mexico Military Institute.

    February 2017 – Darrion McAlister

    Marian University, NAIA, Center/Offensive Lineman

    McAlister publicly came out before his senior season at Marian. He contacted The Indianapolis Star specifically because he wanted to enter his final season openly gay. He later received first-team All-MSFA honors and was named an NAIA All-American.

    May 22, 2017 – Wyatt Pertuset

    Capital University, NCAA Division III, Wide Receiver/Punter

    Pertuset had already come out during high school and was openly gay when he began playing at Capital. He publicly told his story in May 2017. In 2018, he became notable for scoring a touchdown as an openly gay college football player.

    July 13, 2017 – Scott Frantz

    Kansas State University, NCAA Division I FBS, Offensive Tackle

    Frantz came out publicly in an ESPN interview while playing for Kansas State. He had already come out to his teammates and coaches. Later that season, he became the first publicly out gay player to play in a game for an FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) program, according to Outsports.

    August 28, 2017 –

    Xavier Colvin

    Butler University, NCAA Division I FCS, Linebacker

    Colvin came out publicly to his Butler teammates while standing on a stage with a microphone. He subsequently became one of the publicly out Division I football players.

    2018

    July 27, 2018 – Bradley Kim

    U.S. Air Force Academy, NCAA Division I FBS, Defensive Back

    Kim came out publicly through an Outsports story and an Instagram post while playing at Air Force. He had already told teammates and coaches privately, and one group of teammates responded with a standing ovation.

    August 7, 2018 – Jacob Van Ittersum

    Northwood University, NCAA Division II, Offensive Lineman

    Van Ittersum came out as bisexual to his football team in May and then publicly shared his story in August 2018. He entered his senior season openly bisexual.

    August 28, 2018 – Jake Bain

    Indiana State University, NCAA Division I FCS, Running Back

    Bain came out publicly as gay during his freshman season at Indiana State. He was openly gay with his teammates from the beginning of his college career.

    2019

    January 8, 2019 – Christian Zeitvogel

    Kalamazoo College, NCAA Division III, Offensive Lineman

    Zeitvogel publicly discussed coming out as a gay football player while playing offensive line at Kalamazoo. He had come out to teammates and coaches and found that much of his difficulty had been internal rather than a reaction from the team.

    February 27, 2019 – Cy Hicks

    College of Idaho, NAIA, Offensive Lineman

    Hicks publicly discussed being gay while playing offensive line at the College of Idaho. He described the acceptance he received from teammates and coaches.

    July 17, 2019 – Avery Saffold

    Amherst College, NCAA Division III, Defensive Back

    Saffold publicly discussed being gay while playing football at Amherst. He subsequently had what he described as his best season, with strong support from his teammates.

    October 16, 2019 – Jaden Vazquez

    Fordham University, NCAA Division I FCS, Linebacker

    Vazquez came out to teammates during the 2019 football season and publicly identified himself as bisexual in an Instagram video on October 16.

    November 5, 2019 – Jack Storrs

    Pomona-Pitzer Colleges, NCAA Division III, Linebacker

    Storrs came out publicly as bisexual during his senior season. His teammates responded by wearing Pride stickers on their helmets.

    2021

    December 3, 2021 – Ryan Deluca

    Furman University, NCAA Division I FCS, Wide Receiver

    Deluca publicly came out as gay on Instagram less than two weeks after his final game for Furman.

    2022

    October 19, 2022 – Byron Perkins

    Hampton University, NCAA Division I FCS, Defensive Back

    Perkins came out publicly as gay while playing at Hampton. Outsports identified him as the first football player at an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to come out publicly as gay.

    2023Kennedy McDowell

    Colorado State University, NCAA Division I FBS, Defensive End

    McDowell was publicly out as gay while playing at Colorado State. Reporting in 2023 described him as an out gay Division I football player. He left the Colorado State football team after the 2024 season and retired from football in August 2025.

    2026Treamelle “TJ” Taylor

    University of Rochester,NCAA Division III, Defensive Back

    Taylor completed his Rochester football career before discussing his experience publicly in 2026. He had come out to selected trusted people while in college and subsequently produced a documentary concerning inclusion, diversity, and allyship in sports: https://bit.ly/4h246FH

    Other Trailblazers

    Michael Sam

    University of Missouri, NCAA Division I FBS, Defensive End

    Sam came out to his Missouri teammates and coaches before his 2013 senior season and was openly gay within the team. However, he did not publicly announce that he was gay until February 2014, after his college football career had ended. He is now a coach for the Berlin Thunder in the American Football League Europe.

    Brian Sims

    Bloomsburg University, NCAA Division II, Defensive Lineman

    Sims was openly gay to his Bloomsburg teammates while playing Division II football and serving as a team captain in 2000. He did not publicly tell his story until years later, but, as for Martin Jenkins, has gone on to other major leadership positions. From 2013–2022 he was a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and continues to be an influential activist. 

    In the Bay Area and in addition to Martin Jenkins and Ryan O’Callaghan (profiled separately in this issue), Dwight Slater of Stanford publicly came out in 1999 while still an active college football player. Kwame Harris, also of Stanford, went on to enter the NFL and played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders before retiring from professional football.

    Out NCAA Trailblazers
    Published on September 24, 2026