‘Pursuit of Equality’ Co-Director Mike Shaw’s Video of San Francisco Pride 2025

The San Francisco Bay Times was honored to feature, among its special guests in the 2025 SF Pride Parade, the Co-Directors of the award-winning, groundbreaking 2005 documentary Pursuit of Equality about the fight for marriage equality. At the parade on June 29, 2025, Mike Shaw and Geoff Callan piled into a convertible driven by Jeff Morin and rode in the contingent with Mike filming as they traveled down Market Street.

As he takes you along for the ride, watch for Marriage Equality USA leaders Stuart Gaffney and John Lewis, who were also featured in the contingent; Bay Times volunteer coordinator Juan Davila in the wedding dress; Sister Merry Peter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and other SF Pride Parade judges; and countless paradegoers up and down Market.

The San Francisco Bay Times SF Pride Parade contingent 2025, with scenes of the parade filmed by Mike Shaw, the Co-Director of Pursuit of Equality (2005).

To learn more about “Pursuit for Equality,” go to: https://www.pursuitofequality.com/