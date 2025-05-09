QTAPI Week 2025: Weaving Our Community Together

QTAPI Week Closing Block Party with Castro Art Mart

San Francisco’s Queer and Trans Asian & Pacific Islander (QTAPI) Heritage Week will return at the end of this month for its fifth year, celebrating the resilience, diversity, and unity of QTAPI communities. First proclaimed by the SF Board of Supervisors in 2021, QTAPI Week was created as a bridge between Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May and Pride Month in June, highlighting the interconnectedness of our identities and experiences.

Born from the Bay Area QTAPI Coalition’s response to rising anti-Asian violence, QTAPI Week has grown into a vibrant movement of cultural celebration, activism, and community-building. This year’s theme, “QTAPI Tapestry,” symbolizes the rich and intricate ways our identities weave together—distinct yet interconnected, each thread contributing to the strength and beauty of the whole.

The organizers will be partnering with Castro Art Mart and the SF Office of Economic and Workforce Development to bring participants a space for connecting with community-based organizations that have been doing the work since at least the 1980s. QTAPI Heritage Week will take place during the last days of May, with a closing Block Party on Noe and Market streets on Sunday, June 1, from noon–5 pm.

https://www.qtapisf.org/events

LGBTQ+ APPI Trailblazers

Published on May 8, 2025