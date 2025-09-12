Queer Brilliance in Jeopardy! Highlighted the Achievements of Nguyen Pham and Amy Schneider

Nguyen Pham, President of The Mensa Foundation and the President Emeritus of San Francisco Pride, on July 29, 2025, was featured in the event Queer Brilliance in Jeopardy with Jeopardy! star and transgender community leader Amy Schneider. The event, presented by StartOut, explored their lives, successful careers, and tremendous impact on queer visibility.

Pham told the San Francisco Bay Times: “What was one of the most joyful events of my summer?! (It was) so fun linking up with legendary Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider for Queer Brilliance in Jeopardy! Thank you to StartOut, Werqwise, and the hundreds of in-person and remote attendees for welcoming Amy and me to share our stories—especially my work with The Mensa Foundation, American Mensa, and San Francisco Pride—and deep-dive into topics including multiple intelligences, AI, risk-taking, naysayers, and mentorship as inspiration for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship. Yay, queer nerds!”

Both Pham and Schneider always turn heads with their striking looks. Pham’s styling for the event was by Antonio Contreras, Banana Republic National Lead Stylist.

Pham will be back on stage in San Francisco on September 13, this time as the host of Runway 2025: Myths & Legends, this year’s GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance (GAPA) pageant. The event will take place at the Herbst Theatre, starting at 7 pm. For tickets and additional information: https://bit.ly/41KBRTU

Published on September 11, 2025