Queer Joy Is Resistance: Why Showing Up Matters More Than Ever

By Suzanne Ford–

As we mark the 55th anniversary of San Francisco Pride, I want to extend a heartfelt welcome to our entire LGBTQ+ community—and to our allies, friends, and chosen family—who make this celebration what it is: a revolutionary act of joy.

This year’s theme, Queer Joy Is Resistance, couldn’t be timelier. We are living through an era of increasingly coordinated attacks on our rights—coming from the executive branch, far-right extremists, and those who would rather erase us than see us thrive. The fear is real. The anger is justified. But what’s more powerful than either is our collective refusal to back down.

Suzanne Ford at the San Francisco Pride Main Stage

That’s why this Pride matters. That’s why your presence matters.

When I first joined the board of SF Pride in 2017, I knew the fight for equality wasn’t over, but I didn’t expect we’d be reliving old battles while facing new ones. Nearly four years into my role as Executive Director, I’ve seen firsthand how this community shows up in the face of adversity. We rise. We march. We dance. We organize. And we do it together.

Suzanne Ford with ABC7’s Reggie Aqui

There’s something extraordinary happening this year. A shift is taking place, not just politically, but spiritually. Groups within our community that have historically disagreed are coming together. At San Francisco Pride, we’re proud to be marching in solidarity with the People’s March, and we welcome them to march within our Resistance Contingent. This isn’t just symbolism. It’s a signal. The message is clear: we don’t have to agree on everything to unite against hate.

This year’s Pride celebration isn’t just about sequins, speakers, and Sunday floats—it’s about survival and defiance wrapped in glitter and love. It’s about standing on the shoulders of those who came before us and making damn sure there’s something to stand on for the next generation. It’s about holding joy in one hand and resistance in the other.

Joshua Smith, San Francisco Pride Board

President, with Suzanne Ford

So, come as you are. Show up loud. Show up proud. Show up for your younger self, your future self, and for every queer kid wondering if they’ll ever belong.

Because in 2025, showing up to Pride isn’t just a celebration. It’s an act of resistance.

With love and determination,

Suzanne Ford

Executive Director, San Francisco Pride https://sfpride.org/

Published on June 26, 2025