Rainbow’s 50th Anniversary Block Party

The Rainbow Grocery Cooperative on Sunday, August 17, 2025, will celebrate 50 years of being in business. As the Rainbow workers/owners said in a statement, “We are throwing a party as a thank-you to the community and customers. There will be live music, food, giveaways, vendors, art stations for kids, games, and more. This celebration is free to the public.”

The event will take place from noon–6 pm between Folsom and Trainor streets, and on Trainor between 13th and 14th. These streets will be closed off to thru-traffic from 6 am–8 pm on that day. The block party will host over 25 booths, with a range of artistic goods for sale, vendor giveaways, and community outreach programs.

Booths at the Celebration

The booths listed so far include Natural Value (canned food & sundries giveaway), Lev Probiotic (non-alcohol drinks), Other Avenues (co-op), EWOC (co-op), USFWC (co-op), NOBAWC (co-op), Substrate Arts (local media), COYOTE Media Collective, Arizmendi Valencia (baked goods), Diaspora Spice Co (spices, information), Recchuiti Chocolate (chocolate bars, candy), Pushy Kitty (mocktails), Clarice’s Kitchen (fresh juice), Ghia (juice, non-alcohol drinks), Shaping SF (tours of San Francisco and concerning Rainbow’s history), Rainbow Grocery Cooperative booth one (tees, totes, and hats for sale), Rainbow Grocery Cooperative booth two (giveaways; totes, tees, and toys), Alkaline Family (hot food, dessert), Oakland Puzzle Co (puzzles!), SF International School (teen original artwork for sale), radio station KALX, local station KXSF, Fitness SF (flyers, pamphlets, information), Tahoe Artesian Water (sparkling and still waters), Living LoCarb (chia pudding), radio station BFF.FM, the SFMTA (flyers, pamphlets, information), the SFPL, Dr Haushka (body care samples), Makunda Studio (chair yoga classes), Hippie Chai (beverages), Ancient Nutrition (supplements, pamphlets), Foods Alive (supplements, pamphlets), Fat & the Moon (bath & body), Yin Yang Naturals (bath & body), Juniper Ridge (sundries and bath & body care), Rize Up Bakery (bread), Volcano Kimchi (kimchi and Korean foods), Uncreamery (vegan cheese), True Delicious (biscotti), SF Herbalists (giving out herbal samples), Chef Sarah Germany (foods and her famous hot sauce), and, last but not least, the San Francisco Bay Times!

Dozens of Performers

The block party will additionally feature dozens of musicians and other performers, with The Curtis Family C-Notes headlining the event. Featured on season 16 of America’s Got Talent, this band has gained national fame for their Bay Area-inspired funk and has played sold-out shows at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, the Blue Note in Napa, and more. It is led by a mother and father duo with their 5 children who are all multi-instrumentalists, composers, producers, and vocalists.

The lineup for the party, which will start at noon sharp, is as follows: Georgia Blues, David Diaz, Jennifer Kitchen, Squishers Band, The Gibbs, Mambolèo, and The Curtis Family C-Notes.

There will also be sets from these drag artists: Martin Vore, Elsa Touche, Obsidienne Obsurd, Artorious Cade, and Shekinah Love.

Multiple DJs (TBA) will also be spinning tunes at the block party.

https://rainbow.coop/50thparty/

Rainbow Grocery at 50

Published on August 14, 2025