Register for AGUILAS’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

By Eduardo Morales, Ph.D.

The oldest Latinx LGBTQ+ organization in all the Americas, AGUILAS was founded in 1991 by members of the Latinx LGBTQ+ community in San Francisco and began providing services in the spring of 1994. We are proud to be celebrating the organization’s 30th Anniversary this month, and you are invited!

To attend AGUILAS’ 30th Anniversary Celebration, you need to register so that we can properly plan for the number of individuals who will be there. The celebration is set for Friday, May 24, 2024, from 6–8 pm at the Rainbow Room in the SF LGBT Center, 1800 Market Street, second floor.

The celebration will consist of food and drink, entertainment, and presentations to commemorate this historical event. Partial funding for this event is being provided by the Horizons Foundation. Register via AGUILAS’ website (www.sfaguilas.org), where the homepage has a link to Eventbrite. You can also go directly to: https://tinyurl.com/4n9zadx2

We at AGUILAS hope you will join us in our humble celebration of 30 years of providing services. We look forward to being of service to our targeted community for years to come.

Eduardo Morales, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus, retired Distinguished Professor, and current adjunct professor at Alliant International University. He is also a licensed psychologist and a founder and current Executive Director of AGUILAS, an award-winning program for Latinx LGBTQ+. Of Puerto Rican decent, he has received numerous distinguished awards and citations, including being named a Fellow of 12 divisions of the American Psychological Association.

Nuestra Voz

Published on May 9, 2024