Rejuvenate at Golden Gate Park This Summer With Yoga, Forest Bathing, Opera, and More

While major events like Outside Lands and Flower Piano are well known and fill parts of Golden Gate Park with visitors, there are many other incredible events taking place at the park this summer. Here are just a few highlights:

August 11 – After Hours Yoga will take place in the amazing Conservatory of Flowers, which is the oldest building in Golden Gate Park and the oldest municipal wooden conservatory in North America. The combination of meditative yoga and the conservatory’s peaceful, lush tropical West Gallery seems meant to be.

August 15 – Grow + Make: Everything Is Jewelry! will happen in the San Francisco County Fair Building’s Recreation Room. As the iconic song goes, “If you are going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair.” Learn to do so with style in this creative, hands-on session that will show you how to incorporate natural elements (not just flowers!) into brooches, earrings, necklaces, and more.

August 16 – Forest Bathing at San Francisco Botanical Garden, inspired by the Japanese tradition of shinrin-yoku, will be a mindful, slow-paced journey throughout the garden. It will invite participants to engage all senses connecting deeply with the sights, sounds, and textures of the forest, guided by prompts to pause and notice the intricate details of leaves, the soothing rhythm of bird songs, and the earthy scent of the soil lowering stress levels, reducing blood pressure, and enhancing overall well-being.

Music Throughout the Summer – The Golden Gate Park Band, which has presented free concerts in Golden Gate Park since 1882, will be performing throughout the summer at the Golden Gate Bandshell, which is the oldest structure in Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse.

September 13 – San Francisco Opera’s annual free Opera in the Park will take place this year just over a week before summer 2026 ends (on September 22). It is a beautiful way to cap off the season.

For More Information

Gardens of Golden Gate Park Events Calendar:

https://gggp.org/events-calendar/

Golden Gate Bandshell Concerts: https://bit.ly/4pNaBPu

Opera in the Park: https://www.sfopera.com/operainthepark/

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Published on July 30, 2026