Renée Lubin and Dr. Dee Spencer Performing Aretha’s ‘Dr. Feelgood’

On February 23, 2024, one of the largest gatherings of LGBTQ+ Black women leaders and allies in the state took place as the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy SF honored leaders from throughout the Bay Area—and Wine Country too—for Black History Month. The evening included an incredible performance by powerhouse vocalist Renée Lubin of “Beach Blanket Babylon” fame and acclaimed keyboardist Dr. Dee Spencer. Here is just one of the many soulful songs they performed: “Dr Feelgood” by the late great Aretha Franklin:

Renée Lubin and Dr. Dee Spencer performing “Dr. Feelgood” by Aretha Franklin on February 23, 2024.

More about this memorable evening will be shared in the March 7 issue of the San Francisco Bay Times.