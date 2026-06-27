Reyna Yokoyama Loya Sparks and Generation Beta

The digitization of the San Francisco Bay Times means that future generations will be able to access all issues of the paper, ensuring that LGBTQ+ history and culture in the Bay Area and beyond over the past six decades will not be lost. The latest generation, Generation Beta, includes Reyna Yokoyama Loya Sparks. She is the daughter of Castro residents Sparks and Sierra. Sparks is a board member of The National Center for LGBTQ Rights who helps run the Masto Foundation (https://mastofoundation.org/).

Sierra is the Associate Director of Development for Open Door Legal (https://opendoorlegal.org/). The family continue to read and support the Bay Times and other efforts dedicated to beneficial grassroots social change.

Celebrating Pride 2026

Published on June 25, 2026