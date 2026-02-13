Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Castro Theatre reopened on February 6, 2026, with an opening ceremony that featured David Perry of David Perry & Associates, Beach Blanket Babylon star Ruby Day singing “San Francisco,” President of the SF Board of Supervisors Rafael Mandelman, State Senator Scott Wiener, Mayor Daniel Lurie, Another Planet Entertainment CEO Gregg Perloff, Another Planet Entertainment Senior Vice President Mary Conde, and drag artist D’Arcy Drollinger. Additional iconic drag artists, such as San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet and Bebe Sweetbriar, were also present. After Conde and Perloff received honors, Conde—who oversaw the renovation and restoration of the theater—cut the rainbow ribbon with Mayor Lurie, Drollinger, Senator Wiener, and Perloff. The San Francisco Pride Band then played “Dance the Night” before the doors of the theater were opened.











Published on February 12, 2026