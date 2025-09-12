Riding Through the Summer and Into Fall

By Kate Brown, Ph.D –

This summer, the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® (SFDOB) have been traveling across the country on rides and continuing the community building that keep our engines running strong.

In July, SFDOB embarked on a group ride to Montana. Our trip included a stop in Portland, Oregon, where we had the chance to participate in the city’s LGBTQ+ Pride Parade with members of the Portland DOB chapter. From there, we connected in Spokane, Washington, with the Seattle DOB on our way to Hot Springs, Montana, where we were joined by Dykes on Bikes from chapters in Portland and Salt Lake City. Nearly 30 motorcycles made our presence known in the small town, which has a population of just over 600 residents who welcomed us warmly.

The home base, where many of us stayed, was the beautiful and newly opened Oasis Project (https://oasis-hotsprings.com). The ride was more than just miles traveled; it was an opportunity to strengthen bonds with fellow Dykes on Bikes, share stories over shared meals, and discuss essential topics as San Francisco DOB approaches our 50th Anniversary in 2025. With perfect riding weather, the Montana adventure reminded us how beautiful the Dykes on Bikes community is and why two wheels are often the best way to experience the world.

PHOTO BY JERRY PARMER

After washing the dust from our pipes and bugs from our windshields, we attended the Oakland LGBTQ+ Pride Parade. Oakland Pride’s theme this year was “In Unity, We Thrive,” and it was especially meaningful as we rode alongside Soul Fire, an Oakland-based dyke motorcycle club, as well as independent riders from around the Bay. Crowds cheered, flags waved, and our community showed once again how powerful it is when queer riders take up space together.

And we’re not slowing down anytime soon. On Friday, September 13, we’ll gather at the historic White Horse Inn for our next big event: a Dykes on Bikes® Outreach Party and Fundraiser from 12:30–3:30 pm. The afternoon will feature beats by DJ Rockaway, a silent auction with creative baskets donated by local businesses and community supporters, and plenty of opportunities to meet and mingle. The cover will be $10 at the door, and in community spirit, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

The afternoon will highlight the diversity of Bay Area queer motorcycle culture, with riders from San Francisco Dykes on Bikes®, Soul Fire, Homoto, Sadistic Moto Sluts, and the Sparkling Pink Pandas sharing the spotlight and providing an opportunity to learn more about each of their organizations. Attendees can also learn more about the Soni S.H.S. Wolf Riding Scholarship, which will open for applications later this month. This scholarship will help nurture the next generation of queer riders, continuing a legacy of visibility, empowerment, and freedom on the road. We hope you will join us.

Members of Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake and San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® gather in Hot Springs, Montana, before a day of riding.

CRUZ WEN, SEATTLE DYKES ON BIKES

For those wanting to stay connected beyond this event, be sure to check out our updated new rides and events calendar at https://www.dykesonbikes.org/

We will update it regularly with upcoming parades, group rides, and community gatherings, making it easy to add our adventures straight to your own calendar.

Kate Brown, Ph.D., is the President of San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent. https://www.dykesonbikes.org/

Dykes on Bikes Tales from Two Wheels

Published on September 11, 2025