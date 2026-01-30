Robb Fleischer of AMSI Real Estate Services

Golden Gate Business Association past president Robb Fleischer is the CFO and COO of American Marketing Systems Inc. (AMSI) Real Estate Services, which is a San Francisco-based full-service real estate brokerage and property management firm. Founded in 1970, it has offices, not only in San Francisco, but also in San Diego. Fleischer is a long-time broker at AMSI and here shares more about the firm and his work.

GGBA: Please tell us more about AMSI.

Robb Fleischer: AMSI Real Estate Services is a full-service real estate firm providing residential and commercial brokerage, residential and commercial leasing, destination services, and corporate midterm temporary housing. For more than 55 years, AMSI has focused on helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate housing and real estate transitions with care, transparency, and respect. At the core of our work is a simple belief in treating people fairly and doing the right thing. We try to stay flexible as markets change, while remaining grounded in values that have guided us from the beginning.

GGBA: What led to the founding of the business?

Robb Fleischer: The business was created out of a combination of survival, practicality, and necessity. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, many young people were coming to San Francisco looking for freedom, often without jobs or a clear path forward. Co-founder Michael Kocina and others created the Apollonian Academy, an accredited trade school focused on practical skills such as carpentry, painting, housecleaning, and landscaping. The apprenticeship model helped people learn a trade and find work at a time when the cost of living in San Francisco was already difficult. Over time, AMSI evolved with a clearer focus on housing and the role it plays in providing stability and opportunity for people as the city and the market continued to change.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your work?

Robb Fleischer: My role models have been people who lead by example and take responsibility for the people around them. Many were not looking for recognition, but they showed up consistently, acted with integrity, and stayed steady through change. Those influences shaped how AMSI grew and how decisions continue to be made.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Robb Fleischer: AMSI has been amember of the GGBA since 1978. We were drawn to the GGBA because it brought together people with shared life experiences, a strong sense of community, and mutual respect. It felt like, and still is, a place where relationships are built naturally and where business and personal values were closely aligned.

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped you and AMSI?

Robb Fleischer: Our relationship with the GGBA goes back decades. Many of the connections we made early on are still active today and have grown into long-standing client relationships and friendships. I have also had the privilege of serving in a leadership role within the GGBA, which strengthened those relationships even further. I am proud of the bonds we have built and look forward to continuing to support the organization and its leadership. The GGBA has been an important constant in our professional life, and I remain deeply appreciative of the relationships, leadership, and sense of community it continues to foster.



AMSl’s 55th Anniversary gathering, October 2025. (photo left) AMSI team members Gina Ocampo, Sydney Winstead, and Sylvia Sotomayor. (photo right) GGBA President Aaron Boot-Haury and Robb Fleischer

GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and AMSI, and would you recommend them to others?

Robb Fleischer: Absolutely. While technology plays a big role in business today, there is still nothing that replaces genuine human interaction. The Make Contact events allow people to connect in a relaxed and welcoming setting, and there is nothing better than networking and having fun at the same time. They have been valuable for building real relationships, and I would recommend them to others.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Robb Fleischer: Change is constant, and it helps to accept that early on. Focus on what you can influence and do not get stuck on what you cannot control. Over the years, AMSI has lived through wars, economic downturns, public health crises, natural disasters, and major social change. None of it was easy, but each period required adjustment and perspective. Staying grounded in your values and being willing to adapt matters more than any single plan.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Robb Fleischer: In 2025, AMSI celebrated its 55th anniversary. That milestone reflects years of change, challenge, and steady work. While our services have evolved, the purpose has remained the same. It has always been about people, and care. That approach continues to guide us as we look ahead.

https://www.amsires.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on January 29, 2026