Rodney Suzuki of Pacific Advisors

Pacific Advisors is a respected firm with offices in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. It has earned EDGE certification for gender equality in professional development, mentoring, recruitment, promotion efforts, and community culture. Rodney Suzuki, MBA, is part of the Pacific Advisors team in San Francisco. He specializes in advanced financial strategies for professionals and business owners, and works with clients to empower them by providing innovative methods to mitigate financial risk and plan for their futures.

GGBA: What are the mission and values of Pacific Advisors?

Rodney Suzuki: In our strategic approach as your financial professionals, our first job is to help you protect your current position. Then we work with you to create a roadmap for the achievement and protection of your full vision. We focus on your unique needs and design customized strategies to help meet those needs. Once the strategy is clear, we begin to conservatively advance toward it, never taking more risk than necessary to achieve the fulfillment of your narrative.

GGBA: Why did you decide to become a financial advisor?

Rodney Suzuki: I became a financial advisor because I saw both my parents die from cancer, my best friend pass from a head injury, and another friend become disabled and unable to work due to a car accident. These tragedies motivated me to help others in their financial planning for life’s uncertainties.

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your work?

Rodney Suzuki: My role models are people of compassion, kindness, humility, and patience such as Mother Teresa and the Dalai Lama.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Rodney Suzuki: I have been a member of the GGBA for a few months, but I have made many friends through the association whom I am so grateful to know. I love the networking that is available through the GGBA, and I would recommend attending all events they hold.

For more information about Pacific Advisors: https://www.pacificadvisors.com/

GGBA Member Spotlight

Published on September 21, 2023