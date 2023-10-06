Round-the-Clock Celebration of Banned Books

By Joanie Juster–

Across the country, people who believe in free speech have been rising up to fight back against the epidemic of book bans that has swept the U.S. this past year as part of the anti-LGBTQ+, anti-trans, anti-“woke” campaign by far right extremists to abolish anything that doesn’t fit within their extremely narrow world view.

Good news: Here in San Francisco, Fabulosa Books on Castro Street is holding a round-the-clock reading of banned books to shine a light on their antics, and encourage people to celebrate queer literature.

Their banned-book marathon, Read for Filth, will take place at their store at 489 Castro Street from 10:30 am on Saturday, October 7, to 10:30 am Sunday, October 8. The 24-hour series of events will include activities for all ages, scheduled at different times of the day and night. All are welcome and encouraged to participate. While they have posted a preliminary schedule of events, activities will be added regularly until October 7, so check their website for the most up-to-date information.

Besides being a defiant gesture in the face of rampant censorship, Read for Filth is a fundraiser for Books Not Bans, the bookstore’s program for sending LGBTQ+ books to red states. To date, Fabulosa Books has sent books to Tulsa, Cheyenne, Charleston, Ft. Meyers, Hattiesburg, and Montgomery. Each box is filled with 20 new and popular queer books that are a mix of current titles and classics.

Bex Hexagon, events manager for Fabulosa, and the creator of Books Not Bans, said, “It is very easy to feel powerless, but books show us a road to what is possible, and stories save lives. This event is an affirmation of hope and our resilience as a community.”

Fabulosa Books owner Alvin Orloff said, “We may be far from the worst of the book bans and anti-LGBT bigotry, but we can do our part to support our community. If I can help the kids of today weather the stupidities of Ron DeSantis and Don’t Say Gay, you bet I’m going to do it.”

The event will begin at 10:30 am on October 7 with programming for families, including Drag Story Hour. The San Francisco Public Library will have a representative on hand to register people for library cards. Saturday afternoon will feature a series of readings and poetry from across the community. They will have a lineup of authors, performers, and members of community groups reading poetry and stories, as well as musicians and an opportunity for attendees to read as well. Queer Bedtime Stories and Sister Roma will be among the emcees.

Saturday night from 9:30 to 2:30 am will feature an in-store party, with DJs, as well as drag host Delilah Blackheart and special guest performance artists. A donation is requested to attend during those hours.

Also, from 9:30 pm until whenever, as part of the in-store party, guests will read from All Boys Aren’t Blue, one of the most banned books in America. Plans are to read all 327 pages until they finish it. The event will end by 10:30 am on Sunday with coffee and donuts.

The event is scheduled to coincide with Banned Book Week, an annual occurrence created by the American Library Association (ALA) that celebrates the freedom to read, in opposition to book bans. Book bans are increasingly common and restrictive, targeting works that affirm LGBTQ+ identities, as well as books about racism and other systemic injustices.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in this event (especially in the wee small hours!). This is a neighborhood event, with national resonance. Sign up, people! For info, and to sign up: info@fabulosabooks.com

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

Published on October 5, 2023