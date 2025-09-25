San Francisco AIDS Foundation Tribute Gala 2025

The San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s (SFAF) Tribute Gala 2025 was held on Saturday, September 20, at The Four Seasons Hotel. The event is held annually to celebrate the fight against HIV/AIDS and the journey to health justice for all.

ABC7’s Reggie Aqui served as emcee for the evening, and SFAF CEO Dr. Tyler TerMeer welcomed and thanked supporters and friends for attending. Co-chairs of the event were Larkin R. Callaghan, MD, of Gilead Sciences, and Dan Bernal, Vice Chancellor at UCSF.

Honorees included Lambda Legal, which received the Cleve Jones Leadership Award; and Marc Meachem, recipient of the Partnership Pillar Award. Meachem recently retired from his impactful tenure at ViiV Healthcare.

Dr. TerMeer, shortly after the event, wrote: “I’m especially moved by the honesty, the joy, and the determination I witnessed. What was said on stage, what was shared in our conversations—those connections are what sustain us. They fuel our mission.”

The benefit raised over $675,000 to support the services of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. https://www.sfaf.org/

















