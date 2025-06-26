San Francisco Bay Times 2025 Pride Parade Contingent to Spotlight Marriage Equality Leaders

June 26, 2025—the date of this publication—marks the tenth anniversary of nationwide marriage equality. On this evening, the San Francisco Bay Times will be holding at The Academy SF an official Pride kickoff party as well as a commemoration of the historic Supreme Court victory. It is all the more important given the decisions handed down by the latest Court concerning gender-affirming care for minors, and the recent threats to same-sex marriage rights.

On June 29, the Bay Times contingent in the San Francisco Pride Parade will present its flagship open-top for team members and supporters plus street marchers who will include Juan Davila and Carnival dancers as well as Patrick Carney, the leader of the Pink Triangle project, and his husband Hossein Carney. The Bay Times contingent will also include two vehicles showcasing additional spotlighted guests.

The first will feature John Lewis and Stuart Gaffney, two of the most influential and visible leaders of the marriage equality movement both nationally and now internationally. They are also longtime Bay Times columnists. Read more about their work and achievements at:

https://bit.ly/3Gateu9

The second will feature Geoff Callan and Mike Shaw, the directors of the 2005 documentary Pursuit of Equality. The film concerns the struggles for marriage equality and focuses on same-sex marriages performed in San Francisco during the Winter of Love from February 12 to March 11, 2004. Callan, who is Governor Gavin Newsom’s brother-in-law, had unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes work that helped make the marriages possible. Then San Francisco Mayor Newsom uprooted the status quo by issuing same-sex marriage licenses and emboldened the wider movement that later led to the Supreme Court ruling on June 26, 2015, in Obergefell v. Hodges. It held that state-level bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional, thereby legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.

View the trailer for Pursuit of Equality at https://www.pursuitofequality.com/

Please also consider marching with the Bay Times contingent—number 22 in the lineup—during the San Francisco Pride Parade, or cheer us and our special guests on! The parade will start with the revving of the Dykes on Bikes engines at 10 am, on Market Street at Embarcadero Plaza, with participants asked to be in the overall parade lineup by at least 9:30 am. ABC7 will be broadcasting the parade, with SF Pride’s theme of “Queer Joy Is Resistance,” live on television and via streaming.

https://sfpride.org/

Published on June 26, 2025