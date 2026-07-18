San Francisco Bay Times 6th Annual Pride Kickoff Party

Photos by Michael Kirschner

The San Francisco Bay Times, this year with co-hosts the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), Soul of Pride, and the Bayard Rustin Coalition, held its 6th annual Pride Kickoff Party on June 25, 2026, at The Academy SF. The event was emceed by Donna Sachet and included special guests Suzanne Ford, the Executive Director of San Francisco Pride; Community Grand Marshals Roger Doughty, Imani Rupert-Gordon, and John Weber; Nguyen Pham, the Director of Sponsorships of SF Pride; and activist Mandy Carter, who served as a national Co-Chair of Obama LGBT Pride and who traveled from North Carolina to attend this and other San Francisco Pride events. Carter is also a leader of the Maud’s Reunion group, which this year celebrated its 60th anniversary.

City Attorney of San Francisco David Chiu presented honors to Carter and the Grand Marshals, and thoughtfully remained for the entire program to help cheer everyone on.

Music for the party was provided by Russell Deason and guest singers from Martuni’s. Sachet led a “Happy Birthday” singalong for The Academy SF Co-Owner Nate Bourg, whose birthday is June 25.

For their help in organizing the event, the Bay Times thanks GGBA President and CEO Aaron Boot-Haury; The Academy SF Co-Owners Bourg and Paul Miller; Soul of Pride Founder Lisa Williams; Bayard Rustin Coalition Co-Director Lawrence Shine. Thanks also go to the Bay Times volunteer team, which was led by Karen Bardsley, Juan Davila, and Leticia Lopezz. The Bay Times is further grateful for the additional volunteers, and to sponsors Tom LeNoble, San Francisco Pride, the Golden State Valkyries, 1800 Tequila, and V. Sattui Winery.





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Celebrating Pride 2026

Published on July 26, 2026