San Francisco Bay Times Columnist Dr. Marcy Adelman Receives SF Pride’s Lifetime Contribution Award

Mayor Daniel Lurie, Dr. Marcy Adelman, and SF Pride Executive

Director Suzanne Ford on the steps of City Hall

(PHOTO BY BILL WILSON)

At the City Hall VIP Pride Party on Sunday, June 29, 2025, Dr. Marcy Adelman received San Francisco Pride’s Teddy Witherington Award for lifetime contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. She is the Co-Founder of Openhouse and a longtime San Francisco Bay Times columnist.

Dr. Adelman and her partner Jeanette Gurevitch (1949–2003) founded the nonprofit Openhouse in 1998 to provide affordable senior housing and services. The organization now serves over 3000 LGBTQ+ older adults. Dr. Adelman was also recognized for her decades of advocacy that have elevated the need for LGBTQ+ culturally competent mental health and dementia services that led to the development of programs and services in San Francisco.

Most recently she helped initiate, develop, and disseminate the first statewide LGBTQ+ aging survey to provide robust sexual orientation and gender identity data to create effective policies and programs for California’s aging LGBTQ+ population.

After receiving the award from SF Pride in a ceremony attended by Mayor Daniel Lurie, State Senator Scott Wiener, and SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford, Dr. Adelman said, “Best Pride ever!! So honored to receive the SF Pride Teddy Witherington Award for lifetime contribution to the LGBTQ community. Thank you, Mayor Lurie, Suzanne Ford, and the San Francisco Pride Board, and thank you to my dear friends for being there with me. What a truly beautiful moment. I am so grateful for our community.”

Published on July 17, 2025