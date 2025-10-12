San Francisco Bay Times Columnist Joanie Juster Receives HIV Advocacy Network’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Cleve Jones and Joanie Juster

San Francisco Bay Times columnist Joanie Juster on September 22, 2025, received the San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s HIV Advocacy Network’s Lifetime Achievement Award. It “celebrates a seasoned advocate who has made significant contributions to the San Francisco HIV movement over the course of their lifetime.” The award was presented at the organization’s Victory Celebration 2025.

Cleve Jones, a Bay Times founding contributor and conceiver of the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, spoke at the event that included other honorees, such as Ande Stone, who received the Larry Kramer Activist Award. https://bit.ly/3IYABpW

Published on October 9, 2025