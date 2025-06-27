San Francisco Bay Times Columnist Leslie Sbrocco Celebrates 20 Years of Check, Please! Bay Area

Leslie Sbrocco holding up the program of the

2025 Taste & Sip

One of the most well-attended events in the history of the San Francisco Design Center Galleria took place on June 9, 2025, when nearly 1000 guests enjoyed this year’s Taste & Sip. It was a milestone year, since the show behind the event, Check, Please! Bay Area, is now in its 20th season. The program’s host, Leslie Sbrocco, is also a member of the San Francisco Bay Times team and writes the column Sbrocco Sips.

Beth Schnitzer, Jennifer Viegas, Leslie Sbrocco, and Cecilia Phillips at the 2025 Taste & Sip

Graham’s 20-Year Aged Tawny Port featured at the 2025 Taste & Sip

Photo by Beth Schnitzer

She and Coordinating Producer Cecilia Phillips spoke at the event, which was attended by Bay Times sports columnist Beth Schnitzer and co-publisher Jennifer Viegas.

Graham’s 20-Year Aged Tawny Port featured at the 2025 Taste & Sip

Participating restaurants included 620 Jones, Bar Crudo, Basque Cultural Center, Bhan Mae Vane, Bull Valley Roadhouse, Cafe Colucci, Cali Caracas, Chef Reina, Creek House Dim Sum, Daughter Thai, Dragon Beaux, Eggy’s Neighborhood Kitchen, Ettan, Farmhouse Kitchen, Gerard’s Paella, Gold Ridge Organic Farms, Hummus Heaven, Kehaulani’s Café, Kusan Uyghur Cuisine, Marnee Thai, Mazra, NUSA, Oeste Bar and Kitchen, Old Skool Café, One Market, Palette Tea House, Pausa Bar & Cookery, Piglet & Co., RÊVE Bistro, Roasted and Raw, Routier, Smelly’s Creole, Smoke Soul Kitchen, Sue’s Kitchen, Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar, Tostadas, Wild Fish, Wildseed, Yak and Yeti Restaurant and Bar, Yo Soy Ceviche, Yuji Ishikata, and Xies Sushi Rolls.

J. Lohr Booth at the 2025 Taste & Sip

Drinks were provided by Alma de Cattleya, AVIVO Wines, Bolle Drinks Corp, Cellarmaker Brewing Co., Furthermore Wines, Graham’s Port, Grgich Hills Estate, Griffo Distillery, J. Lohr, Lucy Wines, Mossed Juicery, Mt Beautiful Wines, Peterson Winery, Priest Ranch, Smith-Madrone Vineyards & Winery, and the Summit Lake Vineyards & Winery.

Leslie Sbrocco and the OAK Team at Taste & Sip 2025

Desserts and snacks were offered by the Big Top Sweet Shop, Chef Sarah Germany, Deux Cranes Chocolates and Confections, Fogg’s Confections, Go To Chocolate, Luv’s Brownies, Mangosay, Marin French Cheese, Nana Joes Granola, NECTAR, Raydiant Vybes, Thatcher’s Gourmet Popcorn, and Z. Cioccolato.

Cecilia Philips with chefs at the 2025 Taste & Sip

Watch video from the event at https://bit.ly/3ZKM95q

And please consider supporting KQED and NPR at this time when President Trump has asked lawmakers to cease direct funding of these important sources of public media that attempt to present well-researched and unbiased news and other information to all and without charge. The benefits to the community of public media have been immense. Check, Please! Bay Area alone has helped promote thousands of small businesses over its 20-year history, with many owners crediting the show for saving them from closure.

Burrata appetizer at the 2025 Taste & Sip

Cheers to another 20 years of Check, Please! and to PBS!

Visit Taiwan Booth at the 2025 Taste & Sip

Published on June 26, 2025