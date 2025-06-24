Recent Comments

    ‘San Francisco Bay Times’ Columnist Leslie Sbrocco Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Check, Please! Bay Area’

    Check, Please! Bay Area host Leslie Sbrocco at the 2025 Taste & Sip. Credit: Alain McLaughlin

    One of the most well-attended events in the history of the San Francisco Design Center Galleria took place on June 9, 2025, when KQED held its annual Taste & Sip event. This year, it marked the 20th season of the popular program Check, Please! Bay Area.

    Scenes from the 2025 Taste & Sip event. Credit: KQED

    The program’s charismatic host, Leslie Sbrocco, is also a San Francisco Bay Times columnist. Look for Sbrocco Sips in select issues of the Bay Times.

    The 2025 Taste & Sip featured the following restaurants: 620 JonesBar CrudoBasque Cultural CenterBhan Mae VaneBull Valley RoadhouseCafe ColucciCali CaracasChef ReinaCreek House Dim SumDaughter ThaiDragon Beaux Eggy’s Neighborhood KitchenEttanFarmhouse Kitchen Gerard’s PaellaGold Ridge Organic FarmsHummus HeavenKehaulani’s CaféKusan Uyghur CuisineMarnee ThaiMazraNUSAOeste Bar and KitchenOld Skool CaféOne MarketPalette Tea House Pausa Bar & CookeryPiglet & Co.RÊVE BistroRoasted and RawRoutierSmelly’s CreoleSmoke Soul KitchenSue’s KitchenTay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar TostadasWild FishWildseedYak and Yeti Restaurant and Bar Yo Soy CevicheYuji IshikataXies Sushi Rolls

    And these drink providers: Alma de CattleyaAVIVO WinesBolle Drinks CorpCellarmaker Brewing Co.Furthermore WinesGraham’s PortGrgich Hills EstateGriffo DistilleryJ. LohrLucy WinesMossed JuiceryMt Beautiful WinesPeterson WineryPriest RanchSmith-Madrone Vineyards & WinerySummit Lake Vineyards & Winery

    Plus desserts and snacks: Big Top Sweet ShopChef Sarah GermanyDeux Cranes Chocolates and ConfectionsFogg’s ConfectionsGo To ChocolateLuv’s BrowniesMangosayMarin French CheeseNana Joes GranolaNECTARRaydiant VybesThatcher’s Gourmet PopcornZ. Cioccolato

    A memorable moment occurred when Coordinating Producer Cecilia Phillips introduced Sbrocco on stage. The challenges that Sbrocco alludes to refer to her March 2021 cancer diagnosis. Since then, she has helped raise millions of dollars to help fight cancer. For this work and more, she was honored by The V Foundation in 2024.

    Cecilia Phillips and Leslie Sbrocco at the 2025 Taste & Sip. Credit: San Francisco Bay Times

    We are proud to feature Sbrocco in the Bay Times and to support KQED and other public television stations as well as KQED radio and NPR. Watch for new episodes of Check, Please! Bay Area in July 2025.