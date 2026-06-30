San Francisco Bay Times Contingent in the 2026 San Francisco Pride Parade

The San Francisco Bay Times is a longtime media sponsor of San Francisco Pride and had a contingent in the 2026 San Francisco Pride Parade on June 28, 2026.

The theme for the contingent this year was “Love Makes a Family” and those participating included featured guest and LGBTQ+ ally Leslie Sbrocco, who is the host of KQED’s “Check, Please! Bay Area,” a regular on the “Today” show, and more. She was joined by her daughter Grace, who is an out member of the LGBTQ+ community, Leslie’s sister Lauren, other friends and family members, and even Grace’s sweet dog Winnie!

Bay Times sports columnist Beth Schnitzer of Spritz was on the Big Bus Tours bus with friend Carol Batte. Jimmy Consos, the owner of Grubstake diner and a Bay Times supporter, rode in the pedicab (cyclist Brady) with his daughter Eleni to hand out free Pride items to paradegoers.

Performing on the street in dramatic Carnaval costumes were Bay Times volunteer coordinator Juan Davila with Leticia Lopezz and others. Walking in the contingent were marriage equality leaders John Lewis and Stuart Gaffney, and Pink Triangle project founder Patrick Carney and his husband Dr. Hossein Carney. It was a powerful moment to see the Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks as the contingent moved up Market Street with John and Stuart on the right, Leslie—driven by Don Berger of Regency Limo—in the middle, and Patrick, Hossein, and members of their dedicated Pink Triangle team on the left. The Pink Triangle was taken down shortly thereafter, marking the end of Pride Weekend in San Francisco.

Video: San Francisco Bay Times

Although the Bay Times contingent was among those not included in the ABC7 News livecast due to commercial breaks, other crews captured footage. They include a video from Roy Explores (1:14:32) and another from His and Her Photographs (27:18), a different view from West Coast Road Trips (32:10), footage posted to social media by Nico De Niro, and a brief but unique overhead perspective captured by columnist and author Tom LeNoble.

More about this year’s Pride in San Francisco and the Bay Times contingent will be in the July 16, 2026, issue of the paper.

Article first published on June 30, 2026