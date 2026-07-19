San Francisco Community Leaders Share Memories About Orphan Andy’s

As Orphan Andy’s begins a new chapter under new owner Michael Goodrich, the San Francisco Bay Times asked several local community leaders to share their thoughts about this storied Castro diner.

Andrea Aiello, Executive Director of the Castro Community Benefit District

“My memories of Orphan Andy’s are really memories of Dennis Ziebell and Bill Pung. These two men have given so much to the Castro that it’s hard to know where to begin. I only met them in 2008, but they’ve been giving back to this neighborhood for decades—probably going all the way back to the Andy’s Donuts days.

Some of my favorite memories are of working alongside them to create Jane Warner Plaza, back when we called it 17th Street Plaza. We all put a lot of sweat equity into transforming that odd little space the city had closed to traffic into something the community could truly enjoy. And it didn’t stop there—they also helped care for the plaza day after day, particularly taking care of the seating and helping it become a welcoming public space. They were, and are, true angels for the Castro.

Dennis joined the Castro CBD Board in 2011 and became Treasurer in 2012. We worked closely together for many years, and, somewhere along the way, we became good friends. I’ll really miss seeing Dennis and Bill on a regular basis. Their kindness, generosity, and love for this neighborhood have left a lasting mark on all of us.”

London Breed, 45th Mayor of San Francisco

“Orphan Andy’s has always been one of my favorite places for a good hearty meal in the Castro. Whether it is breakfast with friends or a late-night meal after an event, you can always count on delicious food, a warm welcome, and, my favorite, their fresh-squeezed orange juice. It is a true Castro institution and a gathering place where countless memories have been made. I hope it will always be part of the heart and history of the neighborhood.”

Michael Nguyen, Elected Member of the San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee and a Candidate for District 8 Supervisor

“I really love the vibes at Orphan Andy’s! My favorite meal there is Chicken Fried Steak and a biscuit with gravy. Coming from Texas, I am grateful for a taste of the South, right in the Castro! I am always thankful for the excellent service from the staff at Orphan Andy’s, and I look forward to my next meal there, even under new management! Oh, and the onion rings! Yum!”

Sister Roma, The Most Photographed Nun in the World

“I have a confession to make: Whenever I agree to host or attend an event in the Castro, my first thought is, ‘Ooohhh, I can stop by Orphan Andy’s afterwards and order a cheeseburger and fries to take home and pig out!’ It’s also a go-to for breakfast, especially with visitors from out of town. I just love Orphan Andy’s!”

Barb Rush, former Castro resident and Nonprofit Technology Director

“I remember the first time I pushed open the door at Orphan Andy’s in the summer of 1981. The bell above the entrance gave a little jingle, the smell of bacon and grilled onions wrapped around me, and someone dropped another quarter into the tabletop jukebox. Back then, San Francisco felt alive twenty-four hours a day and the Castro had an energy unlike anywhere else in America. Today, when I walk into Orphan Andy’s, I don’t expect everything to be frozen in time. The neighborhood has changed. The faces have changed, and so have I. What remains is the feeling that has kept me coming back for more than forty years: the sense that everyone belongs for as long as they’re sitting at the counter or sharing a booth.”

Don Spradlin, Founder & CEO of Joié de Vivré Homes

“After having a haircut at Louie’s Barbershop, I often enjoy going to Orphan Andy’s and sitting at a window seat. I always get a hamburger along with fries and a Diet Coke, which are a splurge. It’s a happy place for me with a lot of good memories.”

Gary Virginia, former President of San Francisco Pride and Founder of Krewe de Kinque

“For more years than I can remember, Virginia Ramirez, was the jewel of Orphan Andy’s who managed and served rowdy crowds on evening shifts into the wee hours of the morning. My drinking buddy Don Ho and I would stagger in and were always greeted with her big smile, as she’d find a way to get us seated quickly. Our conversations were as delicious as the great diner food magically prepared by one short order cook out of the extremely small kitchen. Sadly, ‘Ginny’ suffered two strokes in May that left her partially paralyzed. Her sister Linda set up a GoFundMe drive to help cover expenses as she recuperates in assisted living. May all the love she shared come back to her.”

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Celebrating Orphan Andy’s

Published on July 16, 2026