San Francisco Dyke March Is Back for 2025!

By By Judy Graboyes and Cyndi Vee–

The San Francisco Dyke March will return this June 2025 with a newly formed, reinvigorated, and committed team of volunteers. They come from many generations and include those who are Black, Brown, White, Trans, Non-Binary, Cis—and with femmes, butches, and everyone in between—all working to rebuild the organizational structures and resources necessary to ensure the Dyke March’s long-term success for many more years to come. A lot of work goes into making the Dyke March happen!

Judy Graboyes

With that said, the San Francisco Dyke March Interim Steering Committee and the members of the current planning teams, including ourselves, would like to thank the legions of dykes who have stepped up and continued First Amendment marches on Pink Saturday during San Francisco’s Pride Weekend these past few years in lieu of an organized rally and march from Dolores Park.

The San Francisco Dyke March Interim Steering Committee

We are grateful for the hard-working members of the 2025 San Francisco Dyke March Interim Steering Committee:



• Crystal Mason, Board Chair;

• Celestina Pearl, Board Member;

• Ruth Villaseñor, Board Member;

• M Rocket, Interim Project Director.

The OG Dykes Who Marched

The first Dyke March in San Francisco was held in 1993. That initial group was comprised of fierce dykes flexing their First Amendment right to conduct a protest march, take up space, and let their voices be heard. These amazing women were truly the OGs!

Now in their 70s and 80s, many have since retired from organizing but are still around today to remind us, the next generations of dykes and dyke leaders, of our roots and why it is so important, particularly in the current political landscape of our nation and the world around us, that we not lose sight of why we march. We call for liberation and justice for all dykes across the world!

The mission of the San Francisco Dyke March, as well as Dyke Marches and Dyke Days in many other parts of the U.S. and beyond, is to bring dyke communities of all stripes together to celebrate our unity, increase dyke visibility, and raise awareness of the issues that continue to oppress queers: sexism, racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and transphobia, just to name a few.

It has always been important to own our dyke identity to preserve dyke culture, and that is all the more significant now with the current administration threatening our lives. Lesbians have always been an integral part of the larger LGBTQ+ community, thinking of the power of Dyke Love, Dyke Vision, Dyke Anger, Dyke Intelligence, Dyke Strategy, and our ability to care for, uplift, and propel the queer community forward.

And so, we march! But we need your help. Yes, you!

DJ Black (second from left) and friends aboard “The Dyke March Truck” (2019)

Photo by Paul Margolis

How You Can Support the SF Dyke March

Most people are surprised at just how much a fully organized march, and rally at the park, costs. Judy was part of the Dyke March committee back in 2006, and it was a hefty lift even back then. Now, everything is exponentially more expensive.

A full out San Francisco Dyke March costs upwards of $60–100k, depending on what the community wants to have as part of the event. We do not take money from large corporations, just as we do not have sponsorships from political figures. The first focus of the new planners has been fundraising, which is ironic since many of us are anti-capitalist dykes.

All the fixings cost money, such as the sound truck, EMS/ambulances, an accessibility trolley for dykes with mobility-assistance needs, clean-up crews, street barricades, porta potties, and more. We have to raise at least $60k just for the march alone and to keep our dyke marchers safe. Our goal, however, is to raise $100k so that we can also have a stage at Dolores Park with all the logistics needed to make that happen.

We are thankful to have already received support from the Castro LGBT Cultural District, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and individual donations through our crowdfunding campaign. But we still have so much further to go.

Please donate at https://bit.ly/42GN0EK Share this link widely on your socials, with friends, families, and, heck, why not even with your frenemies!

Upcoming Fundraisers Benefiting the SF Dyke March

Want to support the San Francisco Dyke March while dancing, seeing old friends, and meeting new ones? Here are three of the fundraisers that are scheduled so far:

April 27

Dyke March Fundraiser and Celebration of Dr. Betty Sullivan’s Birthday

Noon–5 pm

Catch French Bistro in the Castro

For more details and to register:

https://bit.ly/4ioyLuc

May 10

Super Big Gay Dance Party

3–8 pm

El Rio

https://bit.ly/4jL8t6t

June 14

SF Lipstick Lesbians’ Pride Event & Dyke March Fundraiser

(Must be a member of Lipstick Lesbians.)

For more information:

https://bit.ly/42lcsRo

How else can you help? Volunteer! The Dyke March cannot happen without volunteers. It is a wonderful experience to be a part of this celebration of dyke history and culture.

Everyone loves the Dyke March, but we need community support to make it a reality. Over a million people come to San Francisco over Pride Weekend. When hundreds of thousands of dykes descend on San Francisco the last weekend in June, there must be a Dyke March to welcome them!

For more information on all things San Francisco Dyke March, go to:

https://www.thedykemarch.org/

Judy Graboyes and Cyndi Vee are volunteers for the San Francisco Dyke March, which is a fiscally sponsored project of Community Initiatives.

San Francisco Dyke March Call to Action

Published on April 23, 2025