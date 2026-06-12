San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® WMC Celebrates Pride Across the Bay Area

The San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® attended the BayFC Pride Match, with motorcycles rolled onto the players’ arrival carpet for a special Pride Month welcome. PayPal Stadium in

San Jose, May 24 (Photos courtesy of Dykes on Bikes®)

By Kate Brown—

Pride Month is in full swing, and the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® (DOB®) WMC has been honored to celebrate with community partners, longtime friends, and new supporters across the Bay Area as we continue our milestone 50th Anniversary year.

We had a fabulous time joining Bay FC for their Pride Match on Sunday, May 24, at PayPal Stadium in San Jose. From the moment we arrived, we were met with an incredibly warm reception. We had the opportunity to meet players in the Player Arrivals area, take photos, and connect with fans, including those in the amazing Supporters section. We were recognized in front of the entire crowd during the Bay FC pre-match spotlight on the Bay FC Bridge. Seeing DOB and our 50th Anniversary recognized in such a joyful, high-energy environment was deeply meaningful. The Bay FC fans were wonderful, and it was a gift to spend the day watching women’s soccer surrounded by such community spirit.

The San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® attended the opening of the Levi’s® Pride Collection at the store on Market Street in San Francisco. Pictured are the Dykes on Bikes with Adore Ellis (third from left) and Geoff Law (bottom row, third from the right) from the Levi’s® Inside Out ERG leadership team (June 5, 2026).

This past Friday, we were invited by Levi Strauss & Co. to attend the VIP event premiering the 2026 Levi’s® Pride collection. This year’s theme draws inspiration from the long history of queer motorcycle clubs and their community. The San Francisco Dykes on Bikes were recognized as part of that history, honoring our role as trailblazers in the queer motorcycle community. The event was energetic and inspiring, and it was especially fun to see motorcycle themes woven everywhere throughout the collection, the displays, and the store itself. We are grateful to Levi’s for their commitment to the LGBTQ+ communities around the world in a way that honors history while boldly looking toward the future.

On Sunday, we continued the celebration at Sonoma Valley Pride, where we enjoyed another beautiful day of community connection and Pride. It was also a special day for our organization as we welcomed our newest patch-holder, Ann F. Welcome, Ann! We are thrilled to have you riding with us and carrying the DOB legacy forward.

We are also excited for Wheels and Wisdom, which is now sold out. Based on the strong interest in this event, organized and moderated by patch-holder Smokey, we look forward to building on this moment with additional conversations about the queer motorcycle community after Pride.

Ann F was presented with her Dykes on Bikes® patch prior to the Sonoma County Pride Parade in Santa Rosa. June 6, 2026

As June continues, everything is in full swing, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the many Pride-related events and parades happening throughout the Bay Area. We are especially excited for our annual Pride Saturday fundraiser at The Academy SF on Saturday, June 27, from 12:30 to 3:30 pm, featuring music by DJ Page Hodel. Come out for your chance to meet Dykes on Bikes patch-holders from chapters across the United States and from as far away as Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom as they join us for our milestone 50th Anniversary celebration.

And, of course, this is your reminder to register to ride with us in the San Francisco Pride Parade. To register, visit the San Francisco Pride website https://sfpride.org/ and scroll down to the Dykes on Bikes Registration section.

We can’t wait to see everyone out there. Ride proud, ride together, ride united!

Kate Brown, Ph.D., is the President of San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent. https://www.dykesonbikes.org/

Dykes on Bikes® Tales from Two Wheels

Published on June 11, 2026