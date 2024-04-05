San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: Drag Me to the Movies

By Scott Walton–

On Thursday, March 28, The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC) wowed the audiences at Davies Symphony Hall with Drag Me to The Movies, a celebration of Tinsel Town’s magic and music. Featured guest star Lady Camden (RuPaul Drag Race Season 14 finalist) brought the house down with her tributes to Titanic, Moulin Rouge, and her impeccable Nicole Kidman impersonation.

SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg led the 280+ member Chorus, its troupe of can-can dancers, its two ensembles, and the 9-piece band in more than 15 numbers that ranged from crowd favorites from The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Harriet, The Greatest Showman, and in a tribute to classical music that has been used (and overused) in Hollywood from Grieg’s “The Haul of the Mountain King” to Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” and Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” all interpreted wildly by Lady Camden and her back-up dancers.







Next up in Season 46 at SFGMC is All We Need Is Love, in collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony, on June 18 at Davies Symphony Hall.

https://www.sfgmc.org/

Scott Walton is a member of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ famed Lollipop Guild and has been singing with the Chorus for four seasons. He has also sung with the Seattle Gay Men’s Chorus and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Men’s Chorus, as well as the Seattle Opera Chorus and in principal roles with Cleveland Opera and others.

