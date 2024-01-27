San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Memory Keepers Initiative Event on January 11, 2024

The Memory Keepers Initiative panel discussion at The Chan National Queer Arts Center in San Francisco, held on January 11, 2024, began a new chapter in the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ (SFGMC) legacy committed to documenting the living tapestry of stories and experiences that define and celebrate our diverse community. The vision of SFGMC Conductor and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg, this powerful oral history project drew a full room for its initial event.

Photos courtesy of San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

The first of a quarterly series for the year, the event was moderated by Donna Sachet, who is affectionately known as the First Lady of the Castro. Sachet, a San Francisco Bay Times columnist, was joined by Derek Barnes, a local activist, fellow Bay Times columnist, and a member of several LGBTQ+ Boards of Directors; Selisse Berry, the lesbian activist and founder of Out and Equal; and SF Empress Alexis Miranda, who is an entertainer and Latino activist.

Sachet and each of the panelists shared their unique and compelling stories concerning their arrival in San Francisco, coming out, overcoming challenges, seeking community, and becoming involved in local nonprofits and more. Peppered with humor and poignancy alike, the stories captured the interest of rapt audience members, who were invited by Stensberg to submit questions.

The next Memory Keepers Initiative events will be held on February 29, April 18, and May 16 at The Chan National Queer Arts Center at 170 Valencia Street. https://www.sfgmc.org/welcome/

















Published on January 25, 2024