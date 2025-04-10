San Francisco Hiking Club One of Best in Country for LGBTQ+ Hikers

The San Francisco Hiking Club, formed in March 1983, organizes hikes and other outdoor adventures for LGBTQ+ people and their friends. It is one of the best and most active such clubs in the nation.

Gary Weiss

Leader Gary Weiss says, “We offer one or two hikes every single week of the year, plus two overnight outings where most of us stay at inexpensive hotels and hike each day during 3–4 days. Our annual membership fee is $20/$30 for family, and $250 for lifetime. People are welcome to join us for one or two hikes before joining. We also offer carpooling for people without cars.”

He adds, “We do hikes all over the immediate Bay Area, most often to Marin, East Bay, and the Peninsula. My favorite place is Mount Tamalpais. We’ve covered almost every inch of the mountain on our hikes.”

Speaking of that famous mountain, the Tam Valley Community Center (203 Marin Avenue, Mill Valley) is holding their second annual Earth Day Festival on April 26, 2025. There will be a Woolly Egg Ranch tour, kids activity area, cargo bikes, Butterfly Talk, screening of the documentary Common Ground, and much more. For additional information about the festival: https://shorturl.at/cDUFX

To join the San Francisco Hiking Club and for more information, go to:

https://www.sfhiking.com/

Earth Day Every Day

Published on April 10, 2025