San Francisco Is a World Leader for Transgender Rights

From the activism that was emboldened after the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot in the Tenderloin to the current observance of Transgender History Month, San Francisco remains a world leader in the fight for transgender rights and is still a beacon for transgender individuals across the globe.

Mayor London Breed led a news conference and flag raising ceremony at San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, August 1, recognizing August as Transgender History Month.



This was evident at a celebration on August 1 at San Francisco City Hall when Mayor London Breed joined State Senator Scott Wiener, city leaders, advocates, and members of the transgender community to kick off San Francisco’s third annual Transgender History Month. The event began with a transgender flag raising ceremony on the Mayor’s outdoor balcony, followed by a speaking program and reception.

“The history of our transgender communities is woven within the history of San Francisco. In this city, we uplift, celebrate, and invest in our transgender residents,” said Mayor Breed. “I will continue to work to ensure every transgender person is treated with dignity and respect, is given equal opportunities, and offered the support they need and deserve.”

San Francisco has played a central role in the LGBTQ+ movement, with a long history of being a leader city that glorifies inclusion and equality. Transgender History Month in San Francisco celebrates the city’s rich trans history, including the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot that took place in August of 1966. The uprising, in response to ongoing police harassment, has been heralded as the oldest officially documented LGBTQ uprising in American history, preceding the more widely recognized Stonewall riots of 1969 in New York City.



City of San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiative’s Honey Mahogany spoke at the ceremony held at SF City Hall on Thursday, August 1.

“While far right extremists try to erase trans people by banning books in schools, San Francisco celebrates the central role our city has played in the trans liberation movement,” said Senator Wiener. “From Compton’s Cafeteria Riot to the formation of the nation’s first Transgender Cultural District, San Francisco has been home to some of the most significant moments in the long fight for trans rights. We honor that history this month and always.”

San Francisco’s Transgender District, founded in 2017 by Black trans women leaders Aria Sa’id, Honey Mahogany, and Janetta Johnson, is the nation’s first legally recognized district dedicated to the transgender community. This historic district is centered around the location of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot at the corner of Turk and Taylor streets.

“I’m very excited to be celebrating San Francisco’s third Trans History Month as part of the Office of Transgender Initiatives,” said Mahogany, Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives. “San Francisco is now a sanctuary city for transgender people, and it continues to be a symbol of hope and what is possible for transgender communities all over the world. Trans and gender nonconforming people have a powerful legacy in this city, and this is an opportunity for us to celebrate that legacy, to acknowledge the many tough battles that have gotten us here and reflect on the work that still lies ahead.”

Last month, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution authored by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman to declare San Francisco a sanctuary city for transgender, gender nonconforming, intersex, and two-spirit (TGNCI2S) communities. This resolution comes at a time when the transgender community, including trans youth, is facing a barrage of legislative attacks. Following in San Francisco’s footsteps, this celebration was formally recognized by the state last year, making California the first state in history to recognize August as Transgender History Month.

“Across the country, transgender people are suffering a period of unprecedented attacks, which makes it all the more important that San Franciscans speak up loudly in support of our transgender siblings,” said Supervisor Mandelman. “As other jurisdictions are legislating hate, San Francisco is legislating love.”

“Transgender History Month is quickly coalescing into a vibrant tradition; one characterized by rediscovery of information regarding transgender people throughout history, the acknowledgement that trans history is universal history, and that there is a newfound autonomy and agency by trans people in defining and claiming our own history,” said Jupiter Peraza, the policymaker behind Transgender History Month. “This commemoration remains an opportunity to recognize that, because of pivotal transgender history, we have access to expansive ideas of liberation, social justice education, and grassroot methods of community organizing.”

“Trans History Month is a celebration of our unbroken spirits, a tribute to the Transcestors who fought for our right to exist, and a reminder that our identities are a source of strength, beauty, and resilience,” said Sofía S. Ríos Dorantes, Deputy Director of El/La Para Translatinas. “Our stories are a testament to the power of courage and determination, and a beacon of hope for a future where all trans people can thrive. May our history inspire a brighter tomorrow, where every trans person can live their truth without fear of discrimination or violence.”

Mayor Breed’s new budget reflects the city’s commitment to the transgender community, and her commitment to her own 2019 initiative to End Trans Homelessness in San Francisco. The Mayor’s FY 2024–25 and FY 2025–26 budget includes the Castro Youth Housing Initiative and the Taimon Booton Navigation Center. Collaborating with the Office of Transgender Initiatives, city departments are working together to ensure that TGNCI2S individuals receive equitable support and are not overlooked.

Despite a significant budget deficit and ongoing economic challenges, the Mayor’s new budget continues to prioritize LGTBQ programs and services in a number of ways, including investment in HIV services and backfilling the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.

Mayor Breed’s budget also continued operating funds for SF Pride and restores funding to flagship transitional age youth support programs including LYRIC and Larkin Street, as well as continued investment for the SF LGBT Center’s community building.

Additional information about San Francisco’s Office of Transgender Initiatives is available at https://bit.ly/46CYb3a

Published on August 8, 2024