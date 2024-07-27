San Francisco Leadership Rally in Support of Kamala Harris

City Attorney David Chiu, along with other elected officials, civic leaders, and more, spoke at a large rally held on September 22 at San Francisco City Hall in support of the newly announced Kamala Harris for President campaign.

Photo by Debra Walker

Leadership of the local San Francisco Democratic Party showed up in force on the morning of July 22, 2024, on the steps of City Hall to support Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for President of the United States in the November 2024 election.

A rolodex of top San Francisco Democrats, including Mayor London Breed, Controller Malia Cohen, City Attorney David Chiu, Democratic Party Chair Nancy Tung, and Democratic Party Vice Chair Emma Heiken, spoke to a group of hundreds of local supporters about why they support Vice President Harris.

Harris’ roots run deep in San Francisco, where she once served as the District Attorney. Attendees mixed and mingled to share stories of the current Vice President’s long career and impacts from San Francisco and the Bay Area to Sacramento and Washington, D.C. As a sign of unity, elected Democrats on the local and state level came together to voice their unwavering support for Harris, including San Francisco Bay Times columnist and Assemblymember Phil Ting, Treasurer José Cisneros, and members of the Board Supervisors Melgar, Mandelman, Ronen, Peskin, Dorsey, and Safaí.

“In November, the U.S. will have the choice between a felon and a prosecutor, and I hope we decide on the side of public safety,” said San Francisco Democratic Party Vice Chair Emma Heiken “There are folks who jump into politics after making a bunch of money, and there are folks who have public service running through their veins. Kamala has public service in her blood and that’s why she’s my president.”

“There are people out there trying to tear her down. There are people who want to slip her up every step of the way. But we know the real Kamala Harris,” said Mayor London Breed. “And now it’s our job to show the country. We’re gonna have to travel to battleground states, we’re gonna have to hit the doors and the phones. Most importantly, we’re gonna have to register voters and show America what Kamala Harris is all about and what San Francisco is all about.”

“When our fundamental civil and human rights are under attack, having our very own Bay Area sister vying for the highest office in the land allows for young, Black, POC, and LGBTQ+ people in this country to imagine that a better tomorrow is possible,” said Vice President of the San Francisco Young Democrats, Ernesto Cuellar. “Trump has laid out a bleak future in his Project 2025. With Kamala Harris at the top of our Democratic ticket, we have a renewed hope that Trump’s perverse vision will not become our reality.”

“I know that Kamala Harris will lead our country with the wisdom of her decades of experience. She fights for the American people every day, just as she did in her first elected office as San Francisco’s District Attorney,” said San Francisco Democratic Party Chair Nancy Tung.

Harris for President

Published on July 25, 2024