San Francisco No Kings March and Rally on March 28 Expected to Be One of Nation’s Largest Demonstrations

As of this writing, organizers across the U.S. are planning for over 3000 marches and rallies on March 28, 2026, for the No Kings Day of Nonviolent Action. San Francisco’s march and rally, hosted by Indivisible San Francisco and allies, is expected to be one of the largest in the nation.

Details About the San Francisco No Kings March and Rally

Attendees will start gathering at Sue Bierman Park at 11:30 am. The march will begin at 12 pm and will move down Market Street toward Civic Center Plaza. The rally will take place at the Civic Center Plaza from 2–3:30 pm.

The San Francisco rally program will include speakers from the San Francisco Labor Council, Veterans Healthcare Policy Institute, GLIDE, People’s March, Indivisible San Francisco, California Nurses Association, 50501SF, writer Rebecca Solnit, and many others.

There will be an information fair from 12–4 pm at Fulton Plaza bringing together over 40 organizations ready to welcome No Kings 3 participants (this will be the third such march and rally) into a wide variety of actions that support democratic freedoms and civil rights, while building community.

Organizers led protestors marching on Market Street on October 18, 2025 during the first No Kings March held in the Bay Area.

PHOTO BY PATRICK CARNEY

About No Kings

No Kings is a mass, nonviolent movement that has already mobilized millions—from over five million participants on June 14, 2025, to over 7 million people joining 2,700+ events across all 50 states and the District of Columbia on October 18, 2025—and is growing as communities unite to reject authoritarian power grabs and defend dignity and freedom.

As Solnit told The Guardian: “Authoritarians like Trump love fear, defeatism, surrender. Do not give them what they want.”

No Kings protests are organized by a coalition of over 200 organizations, with leading roles played by Indivisible, the 50501 Movement, the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn, and various unions targeting the authoritarian overreach by the Trump administration.

A Growing Movement

The March 28 mobilization is the next step in the growing movement, with organizers anticipating it will be one of the largest single-day nonviolent nationwide protests in U.S. history.

“Just months ago, millions of people took to the streets across thousands of events to say no to Trump’s abuses of power, and today that movement is only growing. With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force. Each day Trump crosses a new red line, and more people are deciding they’ve had enough,” said Ezra Levin, Co-Executive Director of Indivisible. “That is why people across the country are organizing, showing up for their neighbors, and making one thing unmistakably clear: we are done with the corruption, the cruelty, and the authoritarianism. This No Kings will be the largest protest in American history. We are all united in this fight to save our democracy from this administration, and we will win. From every corner of this country, we are all saying: ‘No Kings.’”

“On March 28, we will come together to show that our communities reject corruption, senseless war, and division,” said MoveOn Civic Action Executive Director Katie Bethell. “Instead, we welcome immigrants, believe in the rule of law, and stand up for an economy that works for everyone. More of us than ever before will rise up, because America does not belong to strongmen or those who rule through fear. It belongs to us, the people.”

“Americans may disagree on policy, but we agree on two fundamental values: that we should be governed by ourselves, not kings, and that there is a basic goodness at our core. That’s why I’m not surprised that millions of Americans refuse to be cowed by the federal government’s abuses of power and are saying ‘count me in’ for No Kings,” said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. “America is at an inflection point. Our communities are hurting. People are afraid, and they can’t afford basic necessities. It’s time the administration listened and helped them build a better life rather than stoking hate and fear. That’s why record numbers of us will again take to the streets on March 28 to protect our neighbors, schools, and hospitals from the illegal actions of a wannabe king.”

“Last October, more than seven million Americans made history, making No Kings in October the largest single day of protest in America so far. On March 28, we’ll be out in even greater numbers,” said Deirdre Schifeling, Chief Political and Advocacy Officer for the American Civil Liberties Union. “This unprecedented mobilization is the American people saying no to President Trump’s violent, inhumane treatment of our immigrant neighbors, attacks on our freedom of speech and voting rights, and the weaponization of the federal government. The best way to defend our freedoms is to act free—now more than ever. See you on March 28th.”

Marches and Rallies Across the Bay Area and Nation

While San Francisco is expected to have one of the nation’s largest protests on March 28, other large marches and rallies are being planned for all across the Bay Area and beyond.

To find one near you, enter your zip code or address at the interactive map at: https://www.nokings.org/

Following No Kings 3, over 3,000 hosts will gather for a virtual debriefing on April 3 to strategize about next steps. As the organizers behind the movement shared: “No Kings is more than just a slogan; it is the foundation our nation was built upon. Born in the streets, shouted by millions, carried on posters and chants, it echoes from city blocks to rural town squares, uniting people across this country to fight dictatorship together. Because this country does not belong to kings, dictators, or tyrants. It belongs to We the People—the people who care, who show up, and who fight for dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity. No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings.”

Published on March 26, 2026