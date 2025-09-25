San Francisco Opera Ball 2025

Photos by Drew Altizer, Andrew Caulfield, Jessica Monroy, Katie Ravas, Natalie Schrik, and David Zahrobsky for Drew Altizer Photography

To open the 103rd season, San Francisco Opera and The San Francisco Opera Guild presented Opera Ball: Palazzo on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The evening included a cocktail reception, dinner, and after-party in San Francisco City Hall, and the opening night performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto. Guests enjoyed the settings themed as an Italian extravaganza in a Renaissance court setting.

Donna Sachet represented the San Francisco Bay Times and was accompanied by Dr. John Newmeyer. Others attending included Jake Heggie, Curt Branom, Joel Goodrich, Jack Calhoun, John Payes, Cameron Crutcher, Allie Calegari, Becca Calegari, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and many more. The annual Opera Ball supports educational and artistic programming reaching thousands of arts lovers of all ages in K–12 classrooms and after-school programs.

There will be an additional presentation of Rigoletto on September 27. The production has received numerous rave reviews, including from Sachet. Critics have praised the superb singing, and detailed, mesmerizing conducting by Music Director Eun Sun Kim. Other operas in the present season through the year include Parsifal and The Monkey King.

https://www.sfopera.com/













Published on September 25, 2025