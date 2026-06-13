San Francisco Pride 2026 Community Grand Marshals

San Francisco Pride Grand Marshals are selected honorees who help lead the Pride Parade in recognition of their LGBTQ+ community service and overall achievements. The Community Grand Marshals for 2026 are:

Pardo Ariza

(selected by public choice)

Marcel Pardo Ariza is a Colombian trans migrant, artist, and activist who creates radical visibility and safe spaces for queer and trans people of color in the Bay Area. Through powerful collaborations, community campaigns, and curated projects—several works of which are now in the SFMOMA permanent collection—they fiercely advocate for the culture, safety, and dignity of trans immigrants.

Ms. Bob Davis

(selected by the SF Pride Board)

Ms. Bob Davis is the founder and director of the Louise Lawrence Transgender Archive, the nation’s only independent physical transgender archive, drawing from Davis’ over 50 years of preserving and researching trans history. A pioneering advocate, Davis was also the first transgender tenured professor at San Francisco City College and has curated numerous historical exhibits while lecturing nationwide on LGBTQ+ history.

Roger Doughty

(Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal)

Since 2002, Roger Doughty has served as President of Horizons Foundation, where he has dramatically expanded grantmaking, led national initiatives for marriage equality and reproductive justice, and established the LGBTQ Community Endowment Fund. Drawing on nearly 40 years of movement leadership, his extensive career also includes directing major LGBTQ centers in Chicago and Los Angeles, providing vital legal advocacy for refugees, and chairing the board of OutRight Action International. Doughty announced that he will be stepping down from his Horizons position in November.

Imani Rupert-Gordon

(selected by member choice)

Imani Rupert-Gordon is the President of the National Center for LGBTQ Rights (NCLR), where she leads groundbreaking litigation, policy work, and public education to advance civil and human rights. With nearly two decades of visionary leadership, she previously directed major social justice and youth organizations in Chicago and is nationally recognized for her intersectional advocacy for LGBTQ rights, racial equity, and gender justice.

Trans: Thrive

(selected by public choice)

For over 20 years, Trans: Thrive has served as a community-led wellness and empowerment drop-in center providing comprehensive medical, mental health, housing, and workforce services to San Francisco’s transgender and gender nonconforming communities. Operating on a “by us, for us” model, this nationally recognized organization honors the legacy of trans resistance by serving nearly 1,000 individuals annually from its state-of-the-art, standalone facility.

John Weber

(selected by the SF Pride Board)

John Weber is a dedicated San Francisco-based LGBTQ+ community leader who currently connects individuals from underserved communities to public service careers. As a trailblazing figure, he made history as the first Black Emperor and Board Chairperson of the Imperial Council of San Francisco, while also mobilizing philanthropic support for vulnerable populations through organizations like San Francisco Pride and Krewe de Kinque.

https://sfpride.org/grand-marshals/

Pride Season 2026

Published on June 11, 2026