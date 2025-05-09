San Francisco Pride Announces 2025 Community Grand Marshals

San Francisco Pride has announced that six Community Grand Marshals will be honored at the 55th annual LGBTQI+ Pride Celebration and Parade on June 28–29, 2025.

Underscoring this year’s theme, “Queer Joy is Resistance,” these five remarkable individuals and one local organization reflect the strength, diversity, and resilience of the LGBTQI+ community. They are being recognized for their ongoing advocacy, activism, leadership, and significant contributions to the Bay Area lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, or to society at large.

“Grand Marshals play a vital role at San Francisco Pride by embodying the spirit of the mission to educate the world, commemorate our heritage, celebrate our culture, and liberate our people,” said Joshua Smith, President of the San Francisco Pride Board of Directors. “They serve as powerful symbols of visibility and leadership—honoring those who have paved the way for progress while inspiring future generations to continue the fight for equality, justice, and inclusion. Their presence celebrates individual and collective achievements and reminds us of the ongoing work to ensure every community member is seen, heard, and valued.”

“I am so proud of the work of the Board, the members, and the public in selecting the Grand Marshals for 2025 San Francisco Pride,” said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of San Francisco Pride. “These people and the organizations they represent are truly special. This year, showing up at SF Pride is a revolutionary act—we must be a beacon to the country and world that love and hope still exist! Young queer people everywhere will look to San Francisco as a place where they can still live their authentic lives unapologetically. We at SF Pride accept that responsibility and will not fail!”

Meet the 2025 SF Pride Grand Marshals

Jessy Ruiz – Community Grand Marshal, selected by the SF Pride Board of Directors

Jessy Ruiz is a key figure in the fight for the rights of the transgender and LGBTQI+ community in San Francisco. Her story of personal improvement, resilience, and commitment to her community reflects the positive impact of activism on marginalized communities. Through her work and her leadership, she continues to make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most. She has worked for the last four years on the San Francisco Immigrant Rights Commission to improve the living conditions of immigrants and support the most vulnerable. This commitment is complemented by her work at the Mission Neighborhood Resource Center, an organization that provides services to the homeless and other marginalized groups.

“Being named a Grand Marshal is an honor that comes with enormous responsibility. More than a personal recognition, it is a tribute to the perseverance and strength of our entire LGBTQI+ community. It is a reflection of the sacrifices, achievements, and challenges we have overcome over the years. For me, it is a reminder of the importance of continuing the fight for visibility, acceptance, and rights for all. I am filled with pride to be able to represent all those people who, like me, have fought to be seen, to live authentically, and to create a world where we can all be who we are without fear. It is, without a doubt, a privilege that I carry with an open heart.”

Jahnell Butler – Community Grand Marshal, selected by Public Vote

Known as “Jahnell Chanel” in the Ballroom scene, Butler is Associate Director of Trans Services at the San Francisco Community Health Center and is a fierce advocate for transgender health and visibility, particularly within Black and Brown communities. Butler serves as the Overall Mother of the International Iconic House of Chanel. Her leadership extends into the founding and stewardship of Chanel Cares, the House’s nonprofit arm, which provides essential services, advocacy, and support to LGBTQI+ individuals navigating systems of marginalization.

“SF Pride is a heartbeat of our city that nourishes our community’s beauty, diversity, and resilience. For me, Pride means visibility, community, and power. It’s a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come while continuing to push for the future we all deserve. Being named a Community Grand Marshal is an incredible honor. It feels like a celebration of not just my work, but the strength and brilliance of the communities I love and fight for.”

Dr. Tyler TerMeer – Community Grand Marshal, selected by the SF Pride Membership

CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and Co-Chair of the AIDS United Public Policy Council, Dr. TerMeer is the first person of color and openly HIV-positive leader to head the Foundation. He is passionate about supporting and empowering Black-led organizations and BIPOC leaders and improving the health of people living with HIV, ensuring that LGBTQI+ people have access to affirming care. Dr. TerMeer has been honored by the White House as one of the “Nation’s Emerging LGBTQI+ Leaders” and as part of the “Nation’s Emerging Black Leadership.”

“Pride has always meant protest wrapped in glitter and joy in this city. We know how to celebrate—and how to resist. It’s humbling to be named Grand Marshal at a time when our very existence is being legislated. I carry this honor not just for myself, but for every Black, queer, and HIV-positive person who has ever been told they don’t belong. This honor isn’t just about me—it’s about the movement, the memory, and the mandate to keep showing up, louder and more unapologetically than ever.”

Tita Aida – Lifetime Achievement Community Grand Marshal, selected by the SF Pride Board of Directors

A pioneering advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness and AAPI LGBTQI+ visibility, Tita Aida (aka Nicky Calma) has dedicated decades to community health, cultural advocacy, and LGBTQI+ liberation in the Bay Area. For the past 10 years, she has taken the lead in organizing events such as the Trans March, Transgender Day of Visibility, Transgender Day of Remembrance, and the API Pride Pavilion and Stage at SF Pride. She received the Teddy Witherington Award in 2015, an award chosen by SF Pride and then-city mayor, the late Ed Lee, for her contributions to the LGBTQI+ community.

“SF Pride is like family to me. The work at SF Pride gives me that octane of humility, unconditional kindness, and the ability to grow to do what I do and serve my community. To receive the Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal is a great honor I will cherish and will linger during my lifetime and beyond. I am very proud to be part of our growing LGBTQIA history. As we do the work, we need to inspire and motivate the coming generations so they can preserve, uplift, and continue to be proud of our history.”

Kenan Arun – Community Grand Marshal, selected by the SF Pride Board of Directors

A queer activist, artist, and Co-Executive Director at the Center for Immigrant Protection, Kenan Arun advocates for LGBTQI+ immigrant communities while uplifting queer visibility through art and performance. Arun’s creative contributions extend beyond advocacy work as he is also a resident makeup designer for Golden Thread Productions and an active volunteer with the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, along with serving as a Board member at The Turkish American Gezi Platform.

“San Francisco means home, not just in geography but in spirit—a place where I could fully embrace every part of myself. As both an immigrant and a queer person, this city represents the possibility of safety, expression, and community. Pride means honoring the struggles that brought us here and carrying forward the work that still needs to be done. It was trans people—especially trans women of color—who stood up first, from the Compton’s Cafeteria Riots here in San Francisco to the early days of Pride. Their courage lit the path we now walk.”

San Francisco Community Health Center – Organization Grand Marshal, chosen by the Public and the Members

A critical lifeline for San Francisco’s LGBTQI+ and AAPI communities for decades, the San Francisco Community Health Center leads in culturally responsive, community-centered, gender-affirming care, and advocacy. Its mission is to transform lives by advancing health, wellness, and equality.

SFCHC CEO Lance Toma said, “San Francisco Community Health Center is so proud to be among the incredible group of Grand Marshals. We absolutely love this year’s theme. Every aspect of our work is grounded in queer joy and liberation, and we will fight tooth and nail for the health and justice for our LGBTQ+ communities.”

More information about this year’s Community Grand Marshals can be found at: https://bit.ly/44qzl7A

Published on May 8, 2025