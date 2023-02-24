San Francisco Pride Board and Staff Strengthened by New Leadership, Members

In recent months, San Francisco Pride has solidified new leadership at both its board and staff levels, positioning the organization well for the ample work ahead. On February 8, Suzanne Ford was named Executive Director. The first trans woman to hold the office, Ford is a founding member of the SF Pride Golf Tournament, was president of the board of the Spahr Center, and works on the board at Trans Heartline. In 2022, she served as SF Pride’s interim executive director.

“In joining SF Pride, I found a great way to give back to the LGBTQ+ community and I found my family,” said Ford. “I want to preserve the legacy of the parade, while making sure there will be a thriving SF Pride event for future generations. As a tightknit team, we are excited and humbled to host the second in-person SF Pride Parade and Celebration post pandemic.”

Ford continues to build upon her professional and community sustaining success. Just a few short months after assuming the role of interim executive director last year, she was instrumental in coordinating the first in-person SF Pride Parade and Celebration since 2019—largely touted as a success.

“I am excited for the first trans person to hold the position of Executive Director at San Francisco Pride,” said Nguyen Pham, President of San Francisco Pride. “We are privileged to have Suzanne at the helm of many key projects as she continues to advocate for trans visibility while championing diversity in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Prior to the announcement concerning Ford’s position, SF Pride shared that three new board members had been elected and marked the first time historically that 3 of 4 officers are members of the trans community.

George Smith III, Linda Martley-Jordan, and Robert Louie were all elected to SF Pride’s Board of Directors with Anjali Rimi reelected for another three-year term. The newly elected, trans-majority Executive Committee is led by Pham, the first gay Vietnamese man to become SF Pride’s president. Pham was formerly vice president of SF Pride from 2021–2022 and served as secretary of the organization from 2017–2021. They also welcome Vice President Janelle Luster (who served as SF Pride’s treasurer from 2021–2022 and is a member of the trans community), Secretary Spring Collins (a board member since 2021 who is also trans), and Treasurer Robert Louie (also part of the trans community), who is new to the board.

The diversity among the board members exemplifies one of SF Pride’s most fundamental values, honoring and protecting trans lives; especially the lives of trans people of color, who are so often resilient in the face of vulnerable positions. The board’s composition also speaks to the San Francisco-based organization’s solidarity with the AAPI community, which comprises one-third of all San Franciscans. Many are broadly under attack by heightened hate and violence since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Racial diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging is at the core of our purpose, and our board is representative of that,” said Pham. “We want Pride to look like all of our communities and to welcome all in our communities—with particular emphasis on those who are most marginalized.”

https://sfpride.org/

Published on February 23, 2023